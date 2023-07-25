Pokemon Go Glittering Garden event: Shiny Petilil, bonuses, more

Pokemon Go has unveiled the Glittering Garden event – which features several Grass-type and Fairy-type species.

Pokemon Go’s Blaze New Trails event has concluded, which gave trainers the ability to catch Zygarde for the first time since the game’s release.

Niantic has announced yet another event for trainers to enjoy, which brings Shiny Petilil to the game for the first time.

Here’s everything we know about the Glittering Garden event, including dates, times, and bonuses.

Niantic’s blog post announced the dates & times of the event, which takes place during Go Fest Osaka and London.

The Glittering Garden event will run from Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Pokemon Go Glittering Garden Wild Spawns

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn during the event:

Bulbasaur*

Jigglypuff*

Oddish*

Hoppip*

Seedot*

Cacnea*

Petilil*

Ferroseed*

Spritzee*

Swirlix*

Dedenne*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

On certain days, specific Pokemon will spawn more frequently in parks.

August 5- Petilil*

August 6- Cacnea*

August 7- Oddish*

August 8- Seedot*

Pokemon Go Glittering Garden Eggs

You can hatch the following Pokemon from 2km Eggs:

Budew*

Cherubi*

Sewaddle

Petilil*

Bounsweet

Larvesta

Pokemon Go Glittering Garden bonuses

Here are the bonuses that will occur during the event:

Half the distance of earning hearts with your Buddy Pokemon

Increased chance of earning XL Candy while walking with your Buddy Pokemon

1.5x. Candy and Stardust for hatching Pokemon

Pokemon Go Glittering Garden Field Research task encounters

You can encounter the following Pokemon after completing certain Field Research tasks

Tangela*

Roselia*

Petilil*

Foongus*

Pokemon Go Glittering Garden Timed Research

Timed Research will be available to players at no extra cost with a focus on “exploration and hatching Eggs.” A reminder that Timed Research tasks and their rewards will expire on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

That’s everything you need to know about the Glittering Garden event. Check out our other Pokemon Go guides below:

