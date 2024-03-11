Pokemon Go Verdant Wonders event: Shiny Flabebe, Zarude encounters, more

Here’s a look at what’s to come during Pokemon Go’s Verdant Wonders event, including the debut of Shiny Flabebe and an encounter with Zarude.

On March 11, Niantic officially revealed what players can expect from the Verdant Wonders. The event will mark the debut of Shiny Flabebe, in addition to Cottonee and Whimsicott wearing a flower crown.

Verdant Wonders’ Special Research will focus on Zarude, the Rogue Monkey Pokemon, alongside Flabebe spawns.

If you’re looking to participate in the event, here’s an overview of everything you can expect.

Verdant Wonders is scheduled to run from Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, March 25, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Pokemon Go Verdant Wonders Increased Incense encounters

For ticket holders, the following Pokemon will appear more frequently after using Incense during the event:

Panpour*

Pansage*

Pansear*

Cutiefly*

Red Flower Flabebe*

Blue Flower Flabebe*

Yellow Flower Flabebe*

Cottonee wearing a flower crown*

Zorua*

White Flower Flabebe*

Orange Flower Flabebe*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Verdant Wonders wild encounters

The following Pokemon will spawn more frequently in the wild:

Bulbasaur*

Oddish*

Tangela*

Hoppip*

Poochyena*

Nuzleaf

Shroomish*

Cottonee wearing a flower crown*

Red Flower Flabebe*

Blue Flower Flabebe*

Yellow Flower Flabebe*

Cutiefly*

Pansage*

Pansear*

Panpour*

Zorua*

White Flower Flabebe*

Orange Flower Flabebe*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Field Research task encounters

You can earn an encounter with the following Pokemon by completing Field Research tasks:

Vulpix*

Poliwag*

Marill*

Slugma*

Cottonee wearing a flower crown*

Pansage*

Pansear*

Panpour*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Verdant Wonders Special Research

Verdant Wonders will offer players a Collection Challenge, PokeStop Showcases, and a Special Research story. Upon completing the Special Research, trainers will earn an encounter with Zarude, the Rogue Monkey Pokemon.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Verdant Wonders event. Check out more of our guides below:

