Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Global Event: Diancie debut, wild spawns, bonuses

Niantic has announced that players could encounter Diancie for the first time at Pokemon Go Fest 2023.

Niantic’s annual Pokemon Go fest will occur across London, Osaka, and New York City throughout three weekends in August 2023. Additionally, Pokemon Go will hold its event globally at no cost for remote players during the last weekend of August.

During Pokemon Go Fest Global, trainers can catch the Mythical Pokemon Diancie. Previously, the Jewel Pokemon was not available in the mobile game.

In addition to Diancie, the Go Fest website has revealed the other wild spawns and bonuses during the Global event.

Niantic / Wikimedia Commons

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 takes place in several cities across the globe on different dates. While the specific start time remains unknown, here are the confirmed days and locations:

Pokemon Go Fest Global: Saturday, August 26, 2023, until Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Virtual

London, England: Friday, August 4, 2023, until Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Location: Brockwell Park

Osaka, Japan: Friday, August 4, 2023, until Sunday, August 6, 2023.

Location: Expo ’70 Commemorative Park

New York City, NY, USA: Friday, August 18, 2023, until Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Randall’s Island Park

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Diancie & Carbink debut

Those who have purchased the Pokemon Go Fest 2023 ticket will be given an exclusive Special Research quest. Trainers who complete the tasks will encounter Diancie for the first time.

Carbink will also be available in the game during Go Fest 2023. First through a Timed Research quest between June 21 and July 5, and again during the Global event on August 26 and 27.

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Global event Saturday wild spawns

Here are the announced Pokemon that will spawn on Saturday of Pokemon Go Fest 2023:

Quartz Terrarium

Pikachu wearing a quartz crown*

Heracross*

East Sea Shellos*

Buneary*

Pyrite Sands

Pikachu wearing a pyrite crown*

Trapinch*

Gible*

Joltik*

Malachite Wilderness

Pikachu wearing a malachite crown*

Roselia*

Oranguru*

Aquamarine Shores

Pikachu wearing an aquamarine crown*

Marill*

West Sea Shellos*

Goomy*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny.

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Global event Sunday wild spawns

All Pokemon that spawn during the first day of Pokemon Go Fest will appear on the second. However, the habitat hours do not rotate on Sunday. Therefore, trainers can encounter the Pokemon at any time.

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Global event bonuses

During Pokemon Go Fest Global, players can collect various event bonuses:

Lure Modules lasting an hour longer

Remote Raid Pass limit being increased to 20

Themed Field Research in different habitats

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 Global event Ticketed exclusives

The exclusives found below for Pokemon Go Fest ticketholders are rather enticing:

Special Research for an opportunity to catch Diancie

Participate in a Global Challenge Arena

Incense -except Daily Adventure Incense can attract Pokemon like Hisuian Growlithe, various Unown, Pawniard, Carnivine, and Pachirisu.

Six Special Trades per day

Increased chance of Shiny encounters

Special 7km Eggs

Up to nine free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs

Leveling up your Elite Collector Medal from habitat Collection Challenges

Check out our other Pokemon Go articles below to prepare for the upcoming Global event.

