Pokemon Go Dazzling Dream event: Shiny Cutiefly debut, bonuses, more

Pokemon Go has announced a new Fairy-type-centric event that features adorable ‘mons like Cutiefly, Flabébé, and Swirlix.

Pokemon Go‘s ongoing Timeless Travels is well underway, and an upcoming event is set to shine the spotlight on Fairy-types.

Dazzling Dream is being called a “sparkling” event that makes these Pokemon far more common in the wild, which is perfect for those hoping to catch and evolve their favorite Fairies.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Dazzling Dream event.

Niantic

Pokemon Go’s Dazzling Dream event starts on Saturday January 13, 2024 at 10am and ends Tuesday January 16, 2024 at 8pm local time.

Pokemon Go Dazzling Dream Shiny Cutiefly debut

Dazzling Dream will mark the debut of Cutiefly’s Shiny form. Cutiefly evolves into Ribombee, so that Pokemon’s Shiny should also be available for those who are lucky enough to catch and evolve a Shiny Cutiefly.

Pokemon Go Dazzling Dream event bonuses & avatar item

During the event, players will receive the following bonuses:

2× Stardust for catching Pokémon

2× Stardust for hatching Pokémon

Additionally, Niantic is introducing a new cosmetic for your avatar with the Cutiefly mask. This will be available in the in-game shop during and after the event.

Pokemon Go Dazzling Dream wild encounters

The following Pokemon will appear more frequently during the event:

Clefairy*

Jigglypuff*

Marill*

Snubbull*

Cottonee*

Red Flower Flabébé (Europe, the Middle East & Africa only)

Blue Flower Flabébé (Asia-Pacific region only)

Yellow Flower Flabébé (The Americas only)

White Flower Flabébé

Orange Flower Flabébé

Spritzee*

Swirlix*

Dedenne*

Cutiefly*

Morelull*

Togetic*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Dazzling Dreams eggs

The following Pokemon will hatch from 7km Eggs:

Togepi*

Spritzee*

Swirlix*

Cutiefly*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Additionally, Cutiefly will have a greater chance of being Shiny when hatched from Eggs than found in the wild.

Pokemon Go Dazzling Dream Field Research & Collection Challenges

While specific Field Research and Collection Challenge tasks for the event have not yet been announced, we do know what Pokemon will be available for completing them.

Completing Field Research tasks during Dazzling Dreams will get you the following Pokemon:

Alolan Vulpix*

Spritzee*

Swirlix*

Cutiefly*

Mawile*

Carbink

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Players can also get Mega Energy for the following:

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Altaria

Players will receive the following for completing the Dazzling Dream Collection Challenges:

XP

Stardust

Carbink encounter

Pokemon Go Dazzling Dream Paid Timed Research

Dazzling Dream will receive a Paid Timed Research. This costs USD $2 (or the local equivalent) to access, and trainers can purchase tickets for themselves of gift them to those they have reached Great Friends or higher status with.

Specific tasks have not been announced, but it will get you the following rewards:

2 Premium Battle Passes

XP

Stardust

2 Star Pieces

Encounters with event-themed Pokemon

Note that this Timed Research expires on Tuesday January 16, 2024 at 8pm local time, so you’ll need to complete the tasks and claim rewards by then.