Pokemon Go Glittering Garden Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go is offering an exclusive Timed Research event for the Glittering Garden event during Go Fest 2023. Here’s everything trainers need to know about completing this Research and earning their rewards.

In tandem with Pokemon Go’s London and Osaka 2023 Go Fest events, the mobile game is also offering up the Glittering Garden event.

This event focuses on a variety of different Grass and Fairy-type Pokemon and marks the debut of Shiny Petilil to the mobile monster-catching game.

Additionally, the Glittering Garden event will feature a special Timed Research quest which offers up some helpful rewards. Here’s everything you need to know about the Timed Research tasks and the rewards they give for completing them.

Pokemon Go Adventures Glittering Garden Timed Research tasks

Thanks to Leekduck.com, here are the tasks & rewards included in the Glittering Garden Timed Research event:

Step 1 of 1

Explore 5 km – Petilil

Hatch 2 Eggs – Galarian Weezing

Spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms – Aromatisse

Catch 50 Grass-type Pokemon – Alolan Exeggutor

Earn 15 hearts with your buddy – Fomantis

Rewards: Venusaur Mega Energy, Beedrill Mega Energy, Pinsir Mega Energy

How to get Glittering Garden Timed Research

The Glittering Garden Timed Research is a free, event-exclusive quest, so all players will be able to take part in this Timed Research at no additional cost beginning on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 10 AM local time.

It’s important to remember that these tasks and their rewards will expire on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8 PM local time, so be sure to complete them before then.

That’s everything you need to know about the Glittering Garden event. Check out our other Pokemon Go guides below:

