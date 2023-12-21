Niantic offers Pokemon Go players compensation for removing leaked legendary

After an error allowed Pokemon Go players to catch two powerful Pokemon early, Niantic has removed the Pokemon from the game and is offering affected players compensation.

Some Pokemon Go players got a surprise recently, as Niantic accidentally launched Black Kyurem and White Kyurem into the game. The powerful fusion Pokemon have some impressive stats, and while they were quickly taken down, some players managed to catch them before they left.

Well, it seems Niantic is now cleaning house and is deleting any existing versions of the fusion Pokemon from the game, even if players have already caught them or spent Stardust leveling them up.

Thankfully Niantic is also compensating the affected players rather handsomely, possibly offering up a huge bank of Stardust, Kyurem Candy, and some other rewards. But, a lot of fans are still annoyed the mistake even happened in the first place.

Pokemon Go players receive compensation for Kyurem glitch

In a post shared on X by Niantic Support, the company explained that Black Kyurem and White Kyurem appeared early because of a “misconfiguration” and revealed they would be removed.

However, Niantic also promised to reach out to the players affected and provide “in-game compensation” to say sorry.

Fans in the comments are mixed on the response, with many believing Niantic should just let players keep their Black Kyurem and White Kyurem, and release them as soon as possible.

One person comments underneath the Niantic post, saying “let them keep them and release the versions soon!” Then another adds, “Shouldn’t be reverted, your mistake. Let them keep what they earned”

Not everyone feels as strongly, as one user comments, “Obviously they were going to revert them, but as long as they compensate.”

When talking about the compensation, one X user shared a post possibly revealing the items that affected players received. While unconfirmed, they seem to include 250 Kyurem Candy, 250,000 stardust, and five lucky eggs.

Hopefully, players see the full official launch of Black Kyurem and White Kyurem soon, and the players involved in this indecent can put their Kyurem candy to good use.