How to get free Solar and Lunar Fusion Energy in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is filled with free rewards, and Go Fest is the perfect time for even more. So, here’s how to get free Solar and Lunar Fusion Energy.

Perfectly complementing the arrival of Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma, Solar and Lunar Fusion Energy is here to bring new Pokemon to your game, while also creating some incredibly powerful PvP contenders.

However, getting hold of Solar Fusion Energy and Lunar Fusion Energy can be pretty tough. Luckily there are some handy free codes for the new resources, as well as multiple ways you can get hold of it in the upcoming Go Fest Global.

All free Solar and Lunar Energy codes

Niantic

One new Pokemon Go code will be released between July 9 – July 12, so be sure to keep an eye out for all four codes.

When they’re revealed, we’ll be updating this article, so be sure to check back soon for more free rewards.

All Solar Energy codes in Pokemon Go

LFR5CQZ7852CP (100 Solar Fusion Energy)

All Lunar Energy codes in Pokemon Go

PQV2VFB9LD46E (100 Lunar Solar Fusion Energy)

How to redeem Pokemon Go codes

Niantic

Pokemon Go players will have to head over to the Niantic Offer Redemption website to cash in their rewards and input their codes.

Once you’re on the site, log in via Google, Facebook, or Niantic Kids (preferably with the same credentials as your Pokemon Go account).

Then, simply copy and paste the codes into the site and they will quickly appear in your mobile game.

How to get Solar Fusion Energy and Lunar Fusion Energy

Other than the promotional codes listed above, there are two more ways for you to get hold of Solar Fusion Energy and Lunar Fusion Energy in Pokemon Go:

Defeating Dusk Mane Necrozma (for Solar Fusion Energy) and Dawn Wings Necrozma (for Lunar Fusion Energy) in Raids on July 14.

Completing branching Research on July 14.

If you attended Go Fest Sendai, Madrid, or New York City then you’ll have been awarded 1,000 Solar or Lunar Fusion Energy through the event-exclusive path.

Those are all the current free Pokemon Go Solar and Lunar Fusion Energy codes. While you wait for more rewards, be sure to check out our other Pokemon Go codes hub, or our tips and tricks for Go Fest Global, to set you up for a successful event.