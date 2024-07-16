Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 gave fans plenty of great rewards to dive into, including a plethora of new Pokemon and some juicy gameplay rewards. One of the most exciting, however, is the The Dusk Settles Special Research which gives eager Trainers some amazing prizes for their perseverance.

However, this Special Research task gives players one very important choice, and it’s not immediately clear which you should choose. So, we’re breaking down the options, the rewards, and exactly which you should choose in our full guide.

Should you choose Basking in the Radiance or Hidden in the Umbra?

Pokemon Go players should pick the Hidden in the Umbra Special Research path, due to Dawn Wings Necrozma being superior to Dusk Mane.

Also, Lunala has a more useful Adventure Effect activated through Moongeist Beam, so the Moon Pokemon is just more helpful both in and out of battle.

Of course, if you are a huge fan of Solgaleo, you can still pick the Basking in the Radiance Special Research path, as it is not a bad choice by any means. Dusk Mane Necrozma is expected to be a fantastic Steel-type Raid powerhouse with a massive Attack stat, but, it is not that different from regular Solgaleo.

Dusk Mane Necrozma is still a wildly powerful Pokemon, but when compared objectively to Dawn Wings, the latter comes out on top. This is because the difference between Lunala and Dawn Wings Necrozma is much wider, so if you have both Legendary Pokemon but only enough fusion energy for one, it is better to have a Dawn Wings Necrozma and a regular Solgaleo.

If you do choose the Hidden in the Umbra path, you will earn enough fusion candy to fuse Lunala and Necrozma, giving you Dawn Wings Necrozma. Use its signature Adventure Effect move Moongeist Beam and you draw in Pokemon normally caught at night, while also being able to evolve certain Pokemon.

While Moongeist Beam is active, the game works as though it is night with a full moon. This allows you to evolve Eevee into Umbreon, Amaura into Auroros, Rockruff into Midnight Form Lycanroc, and even Ursaring into Ursaluna. Essentially, this effect is very helpful.

For more information, you can check out the full list of Pokemon Go The Dusk Settles Special Research tasks and rewards. Be sure to also learn how to get free Solar and Lunar Fusion energy in Pokemon Go, and learn how to get Dawn Wings and Dusk Mane Necrozma in Pokemon Go.