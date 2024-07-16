Pokemon Go fans had little sympathy to give after one player accidentally separated their Necrozma fusion and blamed Niantic for the blunder.

“Did my first fusion just to instantly misclick afterward and separate them immediately,” came the angry user’s complaint on Reddit, adding “Fantastic. Sure, make it a three-step authentication process for me transferring a f**king XXS Pokemon but this? Nah it’s cool.”

Necrozma, the star of this year’s Go Fest Global, can fuse with Solgaleo and Lunala to create Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings variants, requiring 1000 Solar or Lunar energy as a catalyst respectively. The currency isn’t refunded if a player opts to separate either form.

Rather than commiserate, responses immediately pointed out that, contrary to the thread author’s claim, ample warning is provided before separation.

Niantic Necrozma can fuse with Solgaleo and Lunala to create new forms

“There’s literally a confirmation message before you separate,” came one reply, with another pointing out that the thread’s author would have had to “missclick twice to achieve that,” branding the mistake an “actual skill issue.”

“There’s a confirmation window, pay attention,” came another, though not everyone was unrelentingly blunt. Others admitted that they were unaware of the separation process not refunding fusion energy. “I separated on purpose but had no idea it was different from Megas and I’d need 1000 energy to fuse them again.”

The lesson of the day? Mistakes happen. The user affected in this instance didn’t provide any follow-up context, but Niantic Support’s reputation for receptiveness could be a route for compensation.

Either way, with Go Fest Global now concluded, players will no doubt be looking ahead to what comes next. For now, Paldean native Tandemaus has Trainers occupied. Obtaining your own family of mice isn’t as straightforward as finding them in the wild, however, so check out our guide on how to get the ‘mon.