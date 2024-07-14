Pokemon Go’s The Dusk Settles Special Research allows trainers to encounter the Necrozma and either Solgaleo or Lunala based on their chosen path.

For the first time ever, Pokemon Go players can encounter Necrozma in 5-star Raids throughout Go Fest Global. Furthermore, they can collect either Solar or Lunar Fusion Energy to fuse Necrozma into its Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings form.

In addition to Necrozma, Go Fest Global ticketholders can participate in the event’s Special Research quests for various rewards like Cosmog Candy, Legendary Pokemon encounters, and more.

Article continues after ad

If you want to complete The Dusk Settles Special Research, keep reading for all the quest’s tasks & rewards.

How to complete The Dusk Settles Special Research

The Pokemon Company

The first step of the Special Research is the same for all trainers, but the second through fifth tasks & rewards differ depending on your chosen path.

You can choose between two paths:

Basking in the Radiance

Hidden in the Umbra

Thanks to Leek Duck, the tasks and rewards for the Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 Special Research can be found below:

Article continues after ad

Step 1 of 5

Explore 1 km – x3 Super Potions

Complete two Field Research tasks – x20 Poke Balls

Spin 10 Pokestops or Gyms – x2 Lucky Eggs

Rewards: x2 Fast TMs, Necrozma encounter, x2 Charged TMs

Article continues after ad

Basking in the Radiance path

Step 2 of 5

Earn 800 Stardust – x2 Premium Battle Pass

Earn 800 XP – x3 Hyper Potions

Catch eight Pokemon – x800 Stardust

Rewards: x3 Hyper Potions, Jangmo-o encounter, x3 Revives

Step 3 of 5

Catch 20 Pokemon – Day Scarf Espeon encounter

Battle in five Raids – x3 Max Potions

Win three Raids – x1 Premium Battle Pass

Rewards: x2 Golden Razz Berries, Solgaleo encounter, x2 Silver Pinap Berries

Step 4 of 5

Catch 10 Psychic-type Pokemon – x10 Necrozma Candy

Power up Steel-type Pokemon 15 times – x10 Cosmog Candy

Make 25 Nice Throws – x5 Cosmog Candy XL

Rewards: x25 Necrozma Candy, x1000 Solar Fusion Energy, x25 Cosmog Candy

Step 5 of 5

Power up Pokemon 20 times – x10 Cosmog Candy XL

Fuse Necrozma – x10 Necrozma Candy XL

Win five Raids – x3 Rare Candy

Rewards: x1 Elite Fast TM, x1 Rare Candy XL, x1 Elite Charged TM

Hidden in the Umbra path

Step 2 of 5

Earn 800 Stardust – x2 Premium Battle Pass

Earn 800 XP – x3 Hyper Potions

Catch eight Pokemon – x800 Stardust

Rewards: x3 Hyper Potions, Jangmo-o encounter, x3 Revives

Step 3 of 5

Catch 20 Pokemon – Night Scarf Umbreon encounter

Battle in five Raids – x3 Max Potions

Win three Raids – x1 Premium Battle Pass

Rewards: x2 Golden Razz Berries, Lunala encounter, x2 Silver Pinap Berries

Step 4 of 5

Catch 10 Psychic-type Pokemon – x10 Necrozma Candy

Power up Ghost-type Pokemon 15 times – x10 Cosmog Candy

Make 25 Nice Throws – x5 Cosmog Candy XL

Rewards: x25 Necrozma Candy, x1000 Lunar Fusion Energy, x25 Cosmog Candy

Step 5 of 5

Power up Pokemon 20 times – x10 Cosmog Candy XL

Fuse Necrozma – x10 Necrozma Candy XL

Win five Raids – x3 Rare Candy

Rewards: x1 Elite Fast TM, x1 Rare Candy XL, x1 Elite Charged TM

Article continues after ad

How to get The Dusk Settles Special Research

You must first complete the free The Dawn of a New Discovery Special Research to unlock The Dusk Settles. Additionally, you must also possess a ticket to Pokemon Go Fest Global.

While you’re here, check out what else is happening during Go Fest Global 2024, including habitats and spawns.