Pokemon Go The Dusk Settles Special Research tasks & rewards
Pokemon Go’s The Dusk Settles Special Research allows trainers to encounter the Necrozma and either Solgaleo or Lunala based on their chosen path.
For the first time ever, Pokemon Go players can encounter Necrozma in 5-star Raids throughout Go Fest Global. Furthermore, they can collect either Solar or Lunar Fusion Energy to fuse Necrozma into its Dusk Mane or Dawn Wings form.
In addition to Necrozma, Go Fest Global ticketholders can participate in the event’s Special Research quests for various rewards like Cosmog Candy, Legendary Pokemon encounters, and more.
If you want to complete The Dusk Settles Special Research, keep reading for all the quest’s tasks & rewards.
How to complete The Dusk Settles Special Research
The first step of the Special Research is the same for all trainers, but the second through fifth tasks & rewards differ depending on your chosen path.
You can choose between two paths:
- Basking in the Radiance
- Hidden in the Umbra
Thanks to Leek Duck, the tasks and rewards for the Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 Special Research can be found below:
Step 1 of 5
- Explore 1 km – x3 Super Potions
- Complete two Field Research tasks – x20 Poke Balls
- Spin 10 Pokestops or Gyms – x2 Lucky Eggs
Rewards: x2 Fast TMs, Necrozma encounter, x2 Charged TMs
Basking in the Radiance path
Step 2 of 5
- Earn 800 Stardust – x2 Premium Battle Pass
- Earn 800 XP – x3 Hyper Potions
- Catch eight Pokemon – x800 Stardust
Rewards: x3 Hyper Potions, Jangmo-o encounter, x3 Revives
Step 3 of 5
- Catch 20 Pokemon – Day Scarf Espeon encounter
- Battle in five Raids – x3 Max Potions
- Win three Raids – x1 Premium Battle Pass
Rewards: x2 Golden Razz Berries, Solgaleo encounter, x2 Silver Pinap Berries
Step 4 of 5
- Catch 10 Psychic-type Pokemon – x10 Necrozma Candy
- Power up Steel-type Pokemon 15 times – x10 Cosmog Candy
- Make 25 Nice Throws – x5 Cosmog Candy XL
Rewards: x25 Necrozma Candy, x1000 Solar Fusion Energy, x25 Cosmog Candy
Step 5 of 5
- Power up Pokemon 20 times – x10 Cosmog Candy XL
- Fuse Necrozma – x10 Necrozma Candy XL
- Win five Raids – x3 Rare Candy
Rewards: x1 Elite Fast TM, x1 Rare Candy XL, x1 Elite Charged TM
Hidden in the Umbra path
Step 2 of 5
- Earn 800 Stardust – x2 Premium Battle Pass
- Earn 800 XP – x3 Hyper Potions
- Catch eight Pokemon – x800 Stardust
Rewards: x3 Hyper Potions, Jangmo-o encounter, x3 Revives
Step 3 of 5
- Catch 20 Pokemon – Night Scarf Umbreon encounter
- Battle in five Raids – x3 Max Potions
- Win three Raids – x1 Premium Battle Pass
Rewards: x2 Golden Razz Berries, Lunala encounter, x2 Silver Pinap Berries
Step 4 of 5
- Catch 10 Psychic-type Pokemon – x10 Necrozma Candy
- Power up Ghost-type Pokemon 15 times – x10 Cosmog Candy
- Make 25 Nice Throws – x5 Cosmog Candy XL
Rewards: x25 Necrozma Candy, x1000 Lunar Fusion Energy, x25 Cosmog Candy
Step 5 of 5
- Power up Pokemon 20 times – x10 Cosmog Candy XL
- Fuse Necrozma – x10 Necrozma Candy XL
- Win five Raids – x3 Rare Candy
Rewards: x1 Elite Fast TM, x1 Rare Candy XL, x1 Elite Charged TM
How to get The Dusk Settles Special Research
You must first complete the free The Dawn of a New Discovery Special Research to unlock The Dusk Settles. Additionally, you must also possess a ticket to Pokemon Go Fest Global.
