Pokemon Go players eager to stock up on Fusion Energy during Go Fest 2024 have voiced their disappointment over how long the resource takes to get from Raids.

Pokemon Go’s Fusion Energy comes in two forms: Solar and Lunar. Exactly 1000 of each have been required to combine Necrozma with Solgaleo and Lunala to create Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma, respectively.

While it is unclear what affects Fusion Energy’s final payout after completing a Raid, Trainers have been reporting figures between 60 and 120.

Assuming one were to get the higher figure upon every completion, a minimum of eight Necrozma Raids would be required to get enough Fusion Energy for one form.

Venting their frustration on Reddit, one user didn’t mince their words. “1000 energy to fuse is a sick joke,” they started, adding, “I just did a Dawn Wings Raid and got 100/1000 plus the 200 from the codes, and I’d still need to do seven more today only? Just for one of the fusions that burn 60 candies and eat one of my other Legendaries.”

Niantic Necrozma can fuse with Solgaleo and Lunala to create new forms

Replies shared their own disdain over the process. “I have stopped giving money to Niantic over mechanics like this,” came one comment. “The end game they’ve designed for Pokemon Go, which includes Legendary distributions, is ridiculous,” they continued.

“Yeah your average person won’t be doing 10-plus Raids. You just have to remember Niantic doesn’t give a sh*t about us and everything will make sense,” stated another.

As the thread’s author pointed out, all players can access 200 free Solar and Lunar Energy via promotional codes. In addition, Go Fest Global ticket holders can obtain an additional 1000 energy of their choice for completing Research Tasks.

However, players who opted not to pay real money have been faced with no choice but to grind as many Necrozma Raids as possible before the event concludes on July 14 at 6 pm local time.