Legendary Pokemon Go hundo exposes annoying issue with Fusions and stats

Pokemon Go players are venting their frustrations about some annoying caveats surrounding the new Fusion mechanic after one trainer found a Legendary hundo.

Niantic introduced the new Fusion mechanic into the monster-catching mobile game through Go Fest 2024 with the addition of Necrozma.

For those who may be unfamiliar, Necrozma can fuse with both Solgaleo and Lunala through the use of Solar and Lunar Energy.

Fusing these Legendary Pokemon creates a powerful new Pokemon that has access to exclusive attacks and abilities.

Unfortunately, Fusion mainly hinges upon Necrozma despite requiring a Solgaleo or Lunala too. Should trainers fuse these two Legendary Pokemon, only Necrozma’s stats will factor into the final fusion.

This is why one trainer on the Pokemon Go subreddit expressed disappointment after managing to catch an extremely rare hundo Solgaleo.

They said, “First legendary hundo and it doesn’t matter because it’s going to get fused and lose its stats,” before providing a screenshot for proof.

While the OP seemed set on fusing the Solgaleo with Necrozma, many in the comments urged the trainer to keep the Solgaleo and wait for another to fuse simply.

“We will get more Cosmogs in the future so I wouldn’t fuse this one. Pokemon Go is a game of patience… The only way to lose is to do something rash without fully evaluating the situation,” said one fan.

Others argued that a hundo Solgaleo actually has more merit in PvP than a Dusk Mane Necrozma.

“This is good in Master League. Don’t fuse it and waste it, that is if you’re a PVP player. And for ML you need to level 50 which is a near impossible task because of candy xl requirement.”

Because Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma rely solely on one Pokemon for their stats, it can be frustrating for players who want to use the fusion but only have one Solgaleo or Lunala with good stats.

Regardless, the decision to lose access to their base Pokemon through fusion or waste the Fusion Energy to unfuse it later is certainly not an appealing one.