Pokemon Go players have voiced concerns over a Legendary ‘mon’s future accessibility when it inevitably returns to the mobile game.

Necrozma and its Shiny variant debuted during Go Fest Global 2024 and granted players the opportunity to catch the long-armed Psychic-type from Raids either in person or via the use of Remote Passes.

The Ultra Beast could further be fused with Gen 7 Legendaries Solgaleo or Lunala to create Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necrozma respectively, though the resource required to do so has since become unobtainable.

Trainers who were unable to get enough Solar or Lunar Energy subsequently have to play the waiting game but for how long and in what form the content will return remains to be seen.

Lamenting their inability to hit the needed 1000 energy before Go Fest Global concluded on Reddit, the conversation quickly turned to speculation over how Necrozma and the associated Sun and Moon ‘mons would return.

The Pokemon Company

“You can’t, you can try again next year or so when they return,” came one response to the author questioning if the currency was still available.

Referencing controversy over Mega Rayquaza only being available in Elite Raids when the Ruby and Sapphire icon returned in June, one user believed they’d return “As in-person Elite Raids.”

“Yeah, that’s what I’m guessing too,” another agreed, while others were more critical. “It seems like a precedent was set recently with Mega Rayquaza and it seems clearer than ever that having location data is more valuable to Niantic than people spending coins on Remote Raid Passes,” they suggested.

The possibility of “Field Research tasks” granting only small amounts of Fusion Energy if “enough people request Niantic find new ways to gain energy” was also put forward.

Regardless of the method Niantic ultimately decides to use, it’s clear that plenty of players weren’t able to accrue all the necessary resources to combine their own Necrozma before the event ended. Whether Trainers will have to wait an entire year to finish the process remains to be seen.

