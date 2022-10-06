Pokemon Go Dratini Community Day Classic: Start time, exclusive move & Shiny Dratini

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Pokemon Go has announced the return of Community Day Classic by bringing back Dratini this November. Here’s everything we know.

In early 2022, Niantic revealed a new spin on the monthly Community Day events where they brought back some of the game’s most iconic Pokemon for a spotlight.

These events were called Community Day Classic, and we saw the likes of Bulbasaur and Mudkip receive the spotlight treatment before going months without a new event.

Pokemon Go has announced the return of the events for November and this time they’re shining the light on Dratini. Here’s everything we know including the start time, exclusive move, and more.

Niantic has confirmed that Community Day Classic will return on Saturday, November 5, 2022, and will run from 2 pm to 5 pm local time.

Pokemon Go Community Day Classic exclusive move

If you evolve Dragonair (Dratini’s evolution) during the event or up to two hours after, you’ll receive a Dragonite that knows the Charged Attack: Draco Meteor.

In trainer battles, Draco Meteor hits with 150 power and decreases the other users’ Attack stat, while it simply hits with 150 power in Gym and Raid battles.

Niantic / The Pokemon Company It’s always helpful to stock up on Pokeballs before a new event in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Community Day Classic Bonuses

Pokemon Go will also give trainers a few bonuses throughout the event.

3x Stardust when you catch Pokemon.

Lure Modules and Incense will last three hours.

Snapshots during the event will give you a surprise.

Special Research centered around the spotlight Pokemon.

