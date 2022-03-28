Pokemon Go Mudkip Community Day Classic: Start time, exclusive move & Shiny Mudkip

The second-ever Community Day Classic is coming to Pokemon Go soon and it features Mudkip. The Gen III starter can be Shiny and its final evolution, Swampert, can also learn an exclusive move. Here’s everything you need to know.

Niantic has already confirmed the standard Community Day for April 2022. Starring Stufful, it runs on April 23 and features several bonuses such as 3x Catch XP and 2x Catch Candy.

In an unexpected twist, the developer revealed that there will be a second one in the month. The Community Day Classic focuses on Mudkip and includes Special Research and more.

Contents:

Advertisement

Pokemon Go Community Day Classic Mudkip start time & end time

The event takes place on Sunday, April 10, 2022, and runs from 2 PM to 5 PM local time, giving you just three hours to participate.

In 2020, Community Day length was doubled to six hours but in 2022, Niantic revealed their decision to revert it, claiming that “only five percent of our Trainers tend to participate in the event for more than three hours.”

Because of this, it is highly important that you prepare in advance by ensuring you have enough Poke Balls and items so you don’t find yourself caught short on the day.

Mudkip Community Day Classic exclusive Swampert move

Players that evolve Mudkip’s second evolution, Marshtomp, into Swampert during the event and up to two hours afterward will receive a special exclusive move for the final form: Hydro Cannon.

Advertisement

Hydro Cannon is one of the Water/Ground-type’s best moves for Gyms and Raids, and also in the Go Battle League, meaning you won’t want to miss out on obtaining it.

Pokemon Go Mudkip Community Day Classic bonuses

The following bonuses will be active in Pokemon Go during the Community Day Classic:

3x Catch XP for every Pokemon

for every Pokemon Incense lasts for 3 hours instead of 30 minutes

instead of 30 minutes Lure Modules activated during the event last for three hours

activated during the event last for three hours Take Snapshots for a surprise

Mudkip Community Day Classic Special Research

There is an exclusive Special Research that Trainers can complete during the event, provided they pay for it.

Read More: All Pokemon Go promo codes for April 2022

The Community Day Special Research Story will be available for purchase in the in-app Pokemon Go shop for $1 (or the equivalent pricing in your local currency) closer to the start date.

Can Mudkip be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The short answer is yes, Mudkip can be Shiny. There’s a chance you may encounter its adorable fuschia form during the event.

Advertisement

Shiny spawn rates are usually increased during Community Days so you could even find yourself walking away with multiple by the end of it. Good luck, Trainers!

That’s everything you need to know about Mudkip Community Day Classic. Now take a look at some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

Every Cat Pokemon on the Pokedex | Every Dog Pokemon on the Pokedex | Cutest Pokemon of all time | How to beat Cliff | How to beat Sierra | How to beat Arlo | How to beat Giovanni | How to beat all Team Go Rocket Grunts | Spotlight Hour schedule | Current Raid Bosses | How to get free Remote Raid Passes | How to catch Ditto | How to get Pinap Berries