Pokemon Go Bulbasaur Community Day Classic: Start time, exclusive move & Shiny Bulbasaur

Pokemon Go have announced a Community Day Classic starring none other than Bulbasaur, making this the perfect time to get a Shiny Venusaur with an exclusive move.

Niantic recently confirmed that January 2022’s Community Day headliner would be Spheal, but that’s not all players have to look forward to, as there will actually be a second Community Day taking place later in the month.

Referred to as a Community Day Classic, the mini-event will celebrate the origins of Pokemon Go by once again putting the popular Grass-type Bulbasaur in focus. If you don’t already have a Venusaur, now’s your chance to evolve one!

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the Bulbasaur Community Day Classic, including start and end times, some great bonuses, and the top-tier exclusive move Venusaur can learn.

Contents

Pokemon Go Bulbasaur Community Day Classic start time

The special Community Day Classic starring Bulbasaur will take place on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 2PM to 5PM local time, so you’ll have just three hours to take part.

This is half the length of the standard monthly Community Days, meaning it’s more important than ever to prepare in advance if you want to make the most out of the one-off event.

Bulbasaur Community Day Classic exclusive Venusaur move

Trainers who evolve Bulbasaur into its final evolution during the event (or up to two hours after) can get a Venusaur that knows the exclusive move Frenzy Plant.

Advertisement

Read More: Pokemon Go promo codes for free items

Frenzy Plant is widely considered to be Venusaur’s best Charged Move in both the Go Battle League and Raids, giving it the power it needs to become a PvP and PvE champion.

Pokemon Go Bulbasaur Community Day Classic bonuses

The following Pokemon Go bonuses can be enjoyed during event hours:

3x Catch XP for any Pokemon, not just Bulbasaur.

for any Pokemon, not just Bulbasaur. Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.

activated during the event will last for three hours. Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

activated during the event will last for three hours. Take Snapshots for a surprise.

for a surprise. 30 Ultra Balls will be available in the Shop for free.

Bulbasaur Community Day Classic Special Research

There will be an event-exclusive Special Research story to complete during the Bulbasaur Community Day Classic event, which typically offers some great rewards.

These can be purchased from the in-game Shop for $1 (or the equivalent pricing in your local currency) and should go on sale closer to the event start date.

Can Bulbasaur be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The good news is that Shiny Bulbasaur is currently available in Pokemon Go, meaning Shiny Ivysaur and Shiny Venusaur are both available too – although they won’t be easy to find.

Advertisement

You’ll need a mix of patience and luck to encounter Shiny Bulbasaur. Fortunately, the Shiny spawn rate usually increases during Community Days, so now’s the best time to go hunting for one.

That’s everything you need to know about Bulbasaur Community Day Classic! Check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

Every Cat Pokemon on the Pokedex | Every Dog Pokemon on the Pokedex | Cutest Pokemon of all time | How to beat Cliff | How to beat Sierra | How to beat Arlo | How to beat Giovanni | How to beat all Team Go Rocket Grunts | Spotlight Hour schedule | Current Raid Bosses | How to get free Remote Raid Passes | How to catch Ditto | How to get Pinap Berries