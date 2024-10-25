Pokemon Go Max Mondays raid schedule for November 2024

The Max Monday Raid schedule for Pokemon Go has been revealed for November 2024, and includes Kanto starters Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle, as well as Max Raid debut of Drilbur. Here is everything to know about Max Monday Raid times and spotlights for the month.

Pokemon Go has added a bit of the Galar Region to the mobile app with the debut of Max Raid Battles during the Max Out season. Using Max Particles, players can join in on special Raid Battles against Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon.

Just like during Pokemon Go’s Spotlight Hour, Max Mondays will feature one specific Dynamax or Gigantamax Raid for one hour on Monday evenings. Unlike Pokemon Go Community Days, there will be no Research Tickets or other bonuses during this hour of gameplay.

Here is everything to know about the November 2024 Max Monday schedule in Pokemon Go.

Niantic

The next Max Monday will happen on November 11, 2024, from 6 PM to 7 PM local time. The featured Pokemon or these Max Raids will be Charmander. Trainers will have the chance to encounter a Shiny one if they are lucky.

Pokemon Go November 2024 Max Monday Schedule

Below are all the upcoming Max Monday featured Raids for the month of November 2024:

Max Raid Hour Date Max Raid Hour Time Max Raid Pokemon Can It Be Shiny? November 11 6 PM – 7 PM Local Time Dynamax Charmander Yes November 18 6 PM – 7 PM Local Time Dynamax Drilbur Yes November 25 6 PM – 7 PM Local Time Dynamax Bulbsaur Yes December 2 6 PM – 7 PM Local Time Dynamax Squirtle Yes

How to Prepare for the Charmander Max Monday in Pokemon Go

Niantic

To prepare for the Charmander Max Monday on November 11, 2024, players will want to make sure they cover a few steps before the event. Here is what to do to make the most of the 60-minute period.

Make sure to gather up plenty of Max Particles . These are needed to enter the Max Raid battles.

. These are needed to enter the Max Raid battles. Plan to create a team of friends to help with these battles. Max Raids are still new, and they can be tricky without a big enough team.

to help with these battles. Max Raids are still new, and they can be tricky without a big enough team. Be sure to level up your Dynamax-capable Pokemon ahead of Max Mondays. Only Dynamax Pokemon can join these battles.

Additionally, it is always good to have items like Star Pieces or Lucky Eggs on hand, to make the most out of the XP and Stardust earned when participating in Raids.

Every week will hold new battles for players to tackle in Pokemon Go, so be sure not to miss out when Max Monday hours kick off in your area.