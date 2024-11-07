Pokemon Go Simply Groundbreaking event: Dynamax Drilbur debut, dates & bonuses

Even though the Max Out season is entering its final stretch, Pokemon Go still has plenty of events planned, including the Simply Groundbreaking event, which will debut Dynamax Drilbur.

The first Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon have been appearing in Niantic’s game over the past few months with the Kanto and Galar Starters stealing the spotlight.

Other evolution lines like Gengar‘s and Metagross’ followed through and now it’s time for Dynamax Drilbur to do the same. So, here’s all you need to know about the newest Pokemon Go event, including the dates, encounters, special bonuses, and more.

The Pokemon Go Simply Groundbreaking event will occur from Friday, November 15, 2024, at 10:00 AM until Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 8:00 PM local time.

This means players will have the whole weekend to get Dynamax Drilbur and take advantage of all the wild encounters, Research tasks, and other bonuses.

Pokemon debuts

As mentioned above, Dynamax Drilbur will be introduced during the Simply Groundbreaking event and lucky players may be able to find its Shiny variation.

The Pokemon will be available in 1-Star Max Battles, so players won’t have any difficulty defeating and catching it.

Remember that to participate in any Max Battle, you must have at least one Dynamax Pokemon in your team.

The Pokemon Company

Wild encounters

Along with Dynamax Drilbur, the following Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild:

Jigglypuff

Diglett

Alolan Diglett

Rhyhorn

Phanpy

Whismur

Kricketot

Woobat

Drilbur

Noibat

Excadrill

All of the Pokemon mentioned above can appear in their Shiny form.

Simply Groundbreaking event bonuses

Unlike most Pokemon Go events, the Simply Groundbreaking celebration won’t have many bonuses for players to enjoy. The only bonus available will be:

2x chance for trainers (Level 31 and up) to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon.

Field & Timed Research tasks

Both event-themed Field and Timed Research tasks will go live during the event.

Those who manage to complete them will be rewarded with:

Drilbur Candy

Drilbur Candy XL

Drilbur encounters

That’s all there is to know about the Simply Groundbreaking event in Pokemon Go. Be sure to check other ongoing events such as the Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour and Community Day, and if you’re new, check out our ultimate Pokemon Go guide.