Pokemon Go December 2022 Community Day Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go December 2022 Community Day has arrived, with both Special Research and Timed Research available to complete and some great rewards on offer.
One of the biggest events of the year in Pokemon Go is always the December Community Day weekend, which features every Community Day headline Pokemon from the current year as well as the year before.
This means there will be plenty of powerful Pokemon to catch and exclusive moves to learn, but there’s also Timed Research to work through and a Special Research story for those who purchase a ticket.
Below, you’ll find all the research tasks and rewards on offer during the December 2022 Community Day in Pokemon Go.
Pokemon Go December Community Day Special Research tasks
Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the December 2022 Community Day Special Research story:
Step 1 of 4
- Power up Pokemon 10 times – 10 Pokeballs
- Catch 10 Pokemon featured during December Community Day – 10 Razz Berries
- Make 5 Nice Throws – 1500 XP
Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 1 Unova Stone, 1 Sinnoh Stone
Step 2 of 4
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – 10 Ultra Balls
- Catch 15 Pokemon featured during December Community Day – 1500 XP
- Evolve 3 Pokemon – 1500 Stardust
Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 1 Poffin, 1 Incense
Step 3 of 4
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 10 Pinap Berries
- Catch 15 Pokemon featured during December Community Day – 1 Sinnoh Stone
- Transfer 15 Pokemon – 1 Elite Fast TM
Rewards: 1000 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, 1000 Stardust
Step 4 of 4
- Claim reward – 10 Pinap Berries
- Claim reward – 1500 XP
- Claim reward -1 Elite Charged TM
Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 1500 XP, 3 Rare Candy
There’s no expiration date for this Special Research story but it will be much easier to complete during event hours as the Pokemon you need to catch will have boosted spawns.
Pokemon Go December Community Day Timed Research tasks
Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the December 2022 Community Day Timed Research:
Step 1 of 6
- Power up Pokemon 7 times – Hoppip encounter
- Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Roselia encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon featured during December Community Day – Starly encounter
Rewards: Sandshrew encounter
Step 2 of 6
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – Alolan Sandshrew encounter
- Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Stufful encounter
Rewards: Oshawatt encounter
Step 3 of 6
- Evolve 2 Pokemon – Eevee encounter
- Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Machop encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – Spheal encounter
Rewards: Tepig encounter
Step 4 of 6
- Power up Pokemon 7 times – Snivy encounter
- Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Gible encounter
- Catch 15 Pokemon featured during December Community Day – Galarian Zigzagoon encounter
Rewards: Litwick encounter
Step 5 of 6
- Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Roggenrola encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – Duskull encounter
- Power up Pokemon 10 times – Swablu encounter
Rewards: Shinx encounter
Step 6 of 6
- Evolve 2 Pokemon – Alolan Geodude encounter
- Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Teddiursa encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – Fletchling encounter
Rewards: 2022 XP, Deino encounter, 2022 Stardust
This set of Timed Research will need to be completed before the event ends on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 9 PM local time, so make sure you get all the rewards you want before then.
