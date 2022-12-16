Pokemon Go December 2022 Community Day Special Research tasks & rewards

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at daniel.megarry@dexerto.com

Pokemon Go December 2022 Community Day has arrived, with both Special Research and Timed Research available to complete and some great rewards on offer.

One of the biggest events of the year in Pokemon Go is always the December Community Day weekend, which features every Community Day headline Pokemon from the current year as well as the year before.

This means there will be plenty of powerful Pokemon to catch and exclusive moves to learn, but there’s also Timed Research to work through and a Special Research story for those who purchase a ticket.

Below, you’ll find all the research tasks and rewards on offer during the December 2022 Community Day in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go December Community Day Special Research tasks

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the December 2022 Community Day Special Research story:

Step 1 of 4

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 10 Pokeballs

Catch 10 Pokemon featured during December Community Day – 10 Razz Berries

Make 5 Nice Throws – 1500 XP

Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 1 Unova Stone, 1 Sinnoh Stone

Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 10 Ultra Balls

Catch 15 Pokemon featured during December Community Day – 1500 XP

Evolve 3 Pokemon – 1500 Stardust

Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 1 Poffin, 1 Incense

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Pokemon featured during December Community Day – 1 Sinnoh Stone

Transfer 15 Pokemon – 1 Elite Fast TM

Rewards: 1000 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, 1000 Stardust

Step 4 of 4

Claim reward – 10 Pinap Berries

Claim reward – 1500 XP

Claim reward -1 Elite Charged TM

Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 1500 XP, 3 Rare Candy

There’s no expiration date for this Special Research story but it will be much easier to complete during event hours as the Pokemon you need to catch will have boosted spawns.

Pokemon Go December Community Day Timed Research tasks

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the December 2022 Community Day Timed Research:

Step 1 of 6

Power up Pokemon 7 times – Hoppip encounter

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Roselia encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon featured during December Community Day – Starly encounter

Rewards: Sandshrew encounter

Step 2 of 6

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Alolan Sandshrew encounter

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Stufful encounter

Rewards: Oshawatt encounter

Step 3 of 6

Evolve 2 Pokemon – Eevee encounter

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Machop encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Spheal encounter

Rewards: Tepig encounter

Step 4 of 6

Power up Pokemon 7 times – Snivy encounter

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Gible encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon featured during December Community Day – Galarian Zigzagoon encounter

Rewards: Litwick encounter

Step 5 of 6

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Roggenrola encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Duskull encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times – Swablu encounter

Rewards: Shinx encounter

Step 6 of 6

Evolve 2 Pokemon – Alolan Geodude encounter

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – Teddiursa encounter

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Fletchling encounter

Rewards: 2022 XP, Deino encounter, 2022 Stardust

This set of Timed Research will need to be completed before the event ends on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 9 PM local time, so make sure you get all the rewards you want before then.

