All exclusive moves in Pokemon Go December 2022 Community Day

There are loads of exclusive moves and attacks you can learn during the Pokemon Go December 2022 Community Day, so we’ve rounded them all up right here.

If you’re looking to teach your Pokemon the best attacks possible in Pokemon Go, look no further than their featured moves. These event-exclusive moves are incredibly powerful and you won’t have many chances to get them.

Exclusive moves (also known as ‘featured attacks’) can usually only be obtained during Community Days or by using Elite TMs, but the December 2022 Community Day will feature a massive 33 featured moves that you can learn.

To help you keep track of all of these exclusive moves – and figure out which ones are worth your time – we’ve rounded them all up in the table below.

Exclusive moves during Pokemon Go December 2022 Community Day

Here are all of the featured attacks you can learn during the December Community Day:

Pokemon Exclusive Move Venusaur (evolved from Ivysaur) Frenzy Plant (Charged) Sandslash (evolved from Sandshrew) Night Slash (Charged) Alolan Sandslash (evolved from Alolan Sandshrew) Shadow Claw (Fast) Machamp (evolved from Machoke) Payback (Charged) Alolan Golem (evolved from Alolan Graveler) Rollout (Fast) Vaporeon (evolved from Eevee) Scald (Charged) Jolteon (evolved from Eevee) Zap Cannon (Charged) Flareon (evolved from Eevee) Superpower (Charged) Espeon (evolved from Eevee) Shadow Ball (Charged) Umbreon (evolved from Eevee) Psychic (Charged) Leafeon (evolved from Eevee) Bullet Seed (Fast) Glaceon (evolved from Eevee) Water Pulse (Charged) Sylveon (evolved from Eevee) Psyshock (Charged) Dragonite (evolved from Dratini) Draco Meteor (Charged) Jumpluff (evolved from Skiploom) Acrobatics (Charged) Swampert (evolved from Marshtomp) Hydro Cannon (Charged) Altaria (evolved from Swablu) Moonblast (Charged) Walrein (evolved from Sealeo) Powder Snow (Fast) & Icicle Spear (Charged) Staraptor (evolved from Staravia) Gust (Fast) Luxray (evolved from Luxio) Psychic Fangs (Charged) Roserade (evolved from Roselia) Bullet Seed (Fast) & Weather Ball (Charged) Garchomp (evolved from Gabite) Earth Power (Charged) Dusknoir (evolved from Dusclops) Shadow Ball (Charged) Serperior (evolved from Servine) Frenzy Plant (Charged) Emboar (evolved from Pignite) Blast Burn (Charged) Samurott (evolved from Dewott) Hydro Cannon (Charged) Gigalith (evolved from Boldore) Meteor Beam (Charged) Chandelure (evolved from Lampent) Poltergeist (Charged) Hydreigon (evolved from Zweilous) Brutal Swing (Charged) Talonflame (evolved from Fletchinder) Incinerate (Fast) Bewear (evolved from Stufful) Dran Punch (Charged) Obstagoon (evolved from Galarian Linoone) Obstruct (Charged) Ursaluna (evolved from Ursaring) High Horsepower (Charged

How to get exclusive moves in Pokemon Go

To get these exclusive moves, you’ll need to evolve each Community Day Pokemon into its final form between 9AM and 9PM on either Saturday, December 17, or Sunday, December 18, 2022.

The exception to this rule is Ursaluna, which can only be evolved during an in-game full moon.

A full moon will appear from 2PM on Saturday, December 17, until 6AM on Sunday, December 18, then again from 2PM on Sunday, December 18, 2022, until 9PM on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

It’s worth making a note of the times above so you don’t waste all of your Candy evolving a Pokemon outside of event hours.