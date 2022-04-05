Pokemon Go ‘Coiled and Ready to Strike’ Rocket Grunt lineup & counters

If you’ve encountered a Team Go Rocket Grunt using the taunt ‘Coiled and Ready to Strike!’ in Pokemon Go, here’s their potential lineup and the best counters to use to defeat them.

Team Go Rocket are a constant threat in the world of Pokemon Go, but before you can battle one of the leaders like Giovanni, Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo, you’ll need to defeat multiple Grunts and piece together a Rocket Radar.

Each of these Team Go Rocket Grunts has their own unique lineup, but they won’t tell you what Pokemon they’re using before you battle them. Instead, they’ll use a taunt that offers up a hint at the type of creature they’ll send out.

One of these Grunts uses the taunt ‘Coiled and Ready to Strike!’, and if you’re wondering what to expect when battling them, we’ve got details of their lineup and the best counters to use against them below.

‘Coiled and Ready to Strike!’ lineup in Pokemon Go

This Grunt will only use Poison-type Pokemon, with the following potential encounters:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3

Nidoran ♂

Nidorino

Muk

Nidorina

Weezing

Weezing

Zubat – –

As you can see from the table above, there are six potential Pokemon this Grunt might send out into battle, and all of them are at least part Poison-type, which should make planning a bit easier.

While most of these Pokemon are weak to Ground and Psychic-type attacks, Zubat is actually resistant to Ground-type attacks, so it’s definitely best to focus on Psychic-type counters here.

‘Coiled and Ready to Strike!’ counters in Pokemon Go

These are some of the best counters for this Poison-type Grunt:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Sprite Mewtwo Confusion Psystrike Hoopa Confusion Psychic Alakazam Confusion Psychic Espeon Confusion Psychic Gardevoir Confusion Psychic Metagross Zen Headbutt Psychic

While the counters listed above represent the best options for taking down Nidoran, Nidorina, Nidorino, Zubat, Weezing, and Muk, don’t worry too much if you don’t have them in your collection.

As long as you have some strong Psychic-types on your team, you should be able to take down this Team Go Rocket Grunt with no problem at all.

