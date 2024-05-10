Pokemon Go choose a path: Which Flock Together Research Day Flying-type is best?

Pokemon Go’s Flock Together Timed Research quest tasks players with choosing one of five Flying-types, including Spearow, Doduo, Hoothoot, Taillow, and Rufflet.

During this quest, trainers will be have plenty of chances to encounter their chosen Pokemon by completing tasks included in the Timed Research.

With plenty of options to choose from, let’s break down each choice, what it changes, and whether or not you should buy the Timed Research quest for this event.

Which Flock Together Research Day Flying-type Pokemon should you choose?

Throughout Step 1 of the Flock Together Timed Research, trainers will earn encounters with five Flying-type Pokemon. However, completing Step 1 will result in a choice.

Trainers will have to choose one Pokemon between Spearow, Doduo, Hoothoot, Taillow, and Rufflet. Each of these Pokemon can be encountered as a Shiny.

The choice of which Flying-type to pick is largely up to personal preference, as Step 2 will grant you 10 encounters with your chosen Pokemon. Additionally, Step 2’s tasks will remain the same for each choice.

That being said, Rufflet is arguably the rarest Pokemon of the bunch, as the others can commonly be found in the wild. Those who missed out on Rufflet’s Spotlight Hour in 2023 may want to choose the Eaglet Pokemon for this event.

For those trainers interested in PvP, none of these Flying-types perform particularly well across any League. Out of the available options, Noctowl has the most consistent placement across the Great and Ultra Leagues, but it is still well behind its main competition.

Should you purchase the Pokemon Go Flock Together Research Day Timed Research?

The choice to purchase the Timed Research depends on whether you’re interested in these Flying-types and want to Shiny hunt for them. This ticket will only grant you 1000 Stardust and 2500 XP alongside the multitude of Pokemon encounters.

This Timed Research quest is a paid quest exclusively part of the Flock Together Research Day event. The ticket will cost $1 (or the local equivalent) and allow players to access exclusive tasks that grant encounters with the featured Pokemon of their choice.

As with other Timed Research quests, players will have to complete the tasks and claim their rewards by Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 5 PM local time or they will disappear.

That’s everything you need to know about which Flying-type Pokemon to choose in Pokemon Go’s Flock TogetherTimed Research quest. Check out more of our Pokemon Go guides below:

