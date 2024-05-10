Pokemon TCG player pulls wild “puzzle piece” error

There’s a long history of Pokemon error cards, with misprints and printing mistakes causing some very unique cards that often end up quite valuable for collectors looking to find a card that can’t be found anywhere else.

Well, while some errors are subtle, one Pokemon TCG collector has found a “wild” Pokemon TCG error card that shows off drastic printing errors as the card is not even remotely aligned with the base.

A Twitter/X user called Rheaquaza shared a post, with the comment, “This wild error energy my husband pulled”, showing off a Grass energy card with a huge misalignment.

Article continues after ad

Plenty of the comments underneath the post are from fans dumbfounded by the severity of the error, as one person comments, “How the hell did they mess up that bad? Imagine if it was a super rare card, lmao.”

While error cards can add some value to rare pulls, often they do sadly reduce the sale price of the card, so anyone hoping to grade a card will not be in with a chance of getting that coveted perfect 10.

Article continues after ad

In this case, it seems that it was just a single card affected, as when asked if any of the other cards from their set had errors, Rheaquaza replies, “Absolutely fine lol. It was just this card lol”.

Article continues after ad

Finally, a lot of comments are also having some fun with the post, as one person comments saying, “Razor blade was super effective!” While another comment adds, “Pokemon sending out puzzle pieces now? lol”.

While you can’t ever guarantee an error card, if you want to find some pulls from the upcoming Pokemon TCG set Twilight Masquerade, be sure to check out our guide to the 10 best Twilight Masquerade cards.