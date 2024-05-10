GamingPokemon

Pokemon TCG player pulls wild “puzzle piece” error

Nathan Ellingsworth
The Pokemon Zacian attacks with a sword in Pokemon TCG key artThe Pokemon Company

There’s a long history of Pokemon error cards, with misprints and printing mistakes causing some very unique cards that often end up quite valuable for collectors looking to find a card that can’t be found anywhere else.

Well, while some errors are subtle, one Pokemon TCG collector has found a “wild” Pokemon TCG error card that shows off drastic printing errors as the card is not even remotely aligned with the base.

A Twitter/X user called Rheaquaza shared a post, with the comment, “This wild error energy my husband pulled”, showing off a Grass energy card with a huge misalignment.

Plenty of the comments underneath the post are from fans dumbfounded by the severity of the error, as one person comments, “How the hell did they mess up that bad? Imagine if it was a super rare card, lmao.”

While error cards can add some value to rare pulls, often they do sadly reduce the sale price of the card, so anyone hoping to grade a card will not be in with a chance of getting that coveted perfect 10.

In this case, it seems that it was just a single card affected, as when asked if any of the other cards from their set had errors, Rheaquaza replies, “Absolutely fine lol. It was just this card lol”.

Finally, a lot of comments are also having some fun with the post, as one person comments saying, “Razor blade was super effective!” While another comment adds, “Pokemon sending out puzzle pieces now? lol”.

While you can’t ever guarantee an error card, if you want to find some pulls from the upcoming Pokemon TCG set Twilight Masquerade, be sure to check out our guide to the 10 best Twilight Masquerade cards.

Related Topics

Pokemon TCG

About The Author

Nathan Ellingsworth

Nathan is a Senior Writer at Dexerto, leading our Pokemon coverage. They got their start with print magazines ranging from Switch Player to lock-on, before writing Nintendo &amp; Pokemon-focused pieces for The Gamer, Nintendo Life, Pocket Tactics, and more. They're obsessed with Shiny-hunting, Pokemon TCG, rhythm games, and RPGs.

keep reading
Pokemon TCG once had an incredibly creepy Bonsly card
Pokemon
Pokemon TCG players shocked by “hilarious” Bonsly card
Scott Baird
Three base set Pokemon Booster Packs are shown against a blurred background
Pokemon
Pokemon TCG fan hits a “50k” jackpot with storage unit haul
Nathan Ellingsworth
Graded Charizard Pokemon card with game background.
Pokemon
GameStop could be selling graded Pokemon cards and fans are worried
Em Stonham
Psyduck Pokemon with angry eyebrows.
Gaming
Pokemon TCG collector runs into “shady” eBay interaction
Em Stonham

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.