Pokemon Go Catching Some Z’s event: Komala debut, dates & times, more

Pokemon Go has announced its next event, Catching Some Z’s, and this time it’s focusing on the launch of Pokemon Sleep and the upcoming Go Plus+ device.

Pokemon is set to release the Go Plus+ device in the US on July 14, 2023, alongside the long-awaited game Pokemon Sleep.

As the Go Plus+ will also act as an auto-catcher for Pokemon Go, Niantic has revealed a new event to celebrate its launch.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Catching Some Z’s event, including dates, times, and more.

Niantic

Niantic has deleted the blog post revealing the event, but thanks to Serebii we have all the information we need.

The Pokemon Go Catching Some Z’s event will run from July 15, 2023, at 10 am Local time until July 16, 2023, at 8 pm Local time.

Pokemon Go Catching Some Z’s event Wild Spawns

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn during the event:

Jigglypuff*

Abra*

Drowzee*

Snorlax*

Mareep*

Teddiursa*

Slakoth*

Munna*

Komala

Wooloo

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Catching Some Z’s event Raid battles

Here are the Pokemon that will be available in Raid Battles during the Catching Some Z’s event:

One-Star Raids

Abra*

Slowpoke*

Drowzee*

Three-Star Raids

Gloom*

Snorlax*

Delcatty

Swadloon

Five-Star Raids

Regieleki

Mega Raids

Mega Blaziken*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Being that the official blog post has been removed from the Pokemon Go Live website, these details are subject to change. We’ll update this article as needed whenever Niantic reveals the event again.

