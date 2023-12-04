Pokemon Go Ice Catch Mastery event: dates & times, bonuses, more

Pokemon Go has revealed information surrounding its Ice Catch Mastery event. Here’s everything you need to know.

In March 2023, Niantic held a Catch Mastery that brought Hitmontop, Hitmonlee, and Hitmonchan into the spotlight. With increased Shiny odds, players could encounter the aforementioned Pokemon more frequently in the wild.

This time, Pokemon Go has focused on the Ice-type creatures Snorunt, Bergmite, and Cryogonal for its Ice Catch Mastery.

If you’re looking to participate, keep reading for more information regarding the event’s wild encounters, bonuses, and more.

According to the official Pokemon Go blog, the event takes place on Saturday, December 9, 2023, from 10 am to 8 pm local time.

Pokemon Go Ice Catch Mastery event wild encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn more frequently in the wild during the Ice Catch Mastery:

Snorunt*

Bergmite*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear Shiny.

Pokemon Go Ice Catch Mastery event Field Research tasks encounters

During the event, tasks focused on Poke Ball-throwing accuracy will appear. Here are the Pokemon you can encounter from completing Field Research tasks:

Cryogonal*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear Shiny.

Pokemon Go Ice Catch Mastery event bonuses & Timed Research

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Cryogonal, Bergmite, and Snorunt

2× XP for successful catches with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws.

The Timed Research will focus on catching Ice-type Pokemon, and completing 10 sets of research tasks will grant you 40 Cryogonal encounters in total.

