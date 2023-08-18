Pokemon Go trainers warn fans about Pokemon Go Plus+ settings ahead of Go Fest 2023

The Pokemon Go Fest 2023: Global event is on its way, bringing exciting features to trainers all around the world – but one Pokemon Go player has a vital warning for those looking to take part in the festivities.

Pokemon Go has been a hit since it arrived in 2016, garnering a pretty impressive community as it’s grown. To celebrate that community and the game in general, each year we see a Pokemon Go Fest event. This event is a perfect way for players to get together and celebrate their love for a game, as well as completing some exciting research quests and catching new Pokemon.

However, despite it being a celebration, there are still some tactics involved if you want to get the most out of the event. We’ve detailed our advice for preparing for the event, but one Pokemon Go player has shared a key warning for anyone using a Pokemon Go Plus+ device.

Pokemon Go user shares vital warning for Pokemon Go Fest players

Posting onto Twitter, one user shared their “word of caution” for all those using a Pokemon Go Plus+ device during the Go Fest 2023: Global event.

“Be sure you have your device settings set the way you want them before starting GO Fest! Shinies can and DO run,” they explained.

They went on to show what happened to them when they didn’t follow this advice, writing: “I knew what I was getting into and set my Plus + to auto catch/spin during meet and greets, transportation and other moments where my attention was not on Pokemon GO.”

It seems their advice is worth following, with the user sharing “the most shinies I’ve had run on me in the history of my gameplay” after deciding to leave the auto-catch function on their Pokemon Go Plus+ switched on.

Autocatch is a blessing or a curse, depending on the situation. However, it can be extremely frustrating for some who have reported missing some great Shiny Pokemon thanks to their Pokemon Go Plus+.

So, make sure you’re careful with your device, as no one wants to miss out on a Shundo or a Shiny version of their favorite Pokemon.