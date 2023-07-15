Pokemon Go Catching Some Z’s Special Research tasks & rewards

The Pokemon Go Catching Some Z’s event is here, and these are the Special Research tasks for players to complete for rewards.

This Pokemon Go event corresponds with the release of the Go Plus+ device used to auto-catch and spin Pokestops. It can also track your sleep and gift you various sleep-themed Pokemon stickers.

Trainers can participate in Catching Some Z’s from July 15, 2023, at 10 am Local time until July 16, 2023, at 8 pm Local time.

During the event, Komala will make its Pokemon Go debut as one of the featured wild spawns. Other options include Snorlax, Drowzee, Munna, and more. Below, you’ll find the information regarding Catching Some Z’s Special Research.

Pokemon Go Catching Some Z’s Special Research tasks

Thanks to Leekduck, we have details on the event’s Special Research tasks & rewards. Currently, several steps and rewards remain unavailable, but we will update this article once we acquire the information.

Here are the steps and what players will receive for completing them:

Step 1 of 2

Catch 20 Pokemon in Pokeballs using Pokemon Go Plus + – 25x Pokeballs

Catch 10 Pokemon in Great Balls or Ultra Balls using Pokemon Go Plus + – 15x Great Balls

Spin 15 Pokestops using Pokemon Go Plus + – 2000x Stardust

Track sleep using Pokemon Go Plus + for seven days – Unknown

Step 2 of 2

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

How to get the Catching Some Z’s Special Research story in Pokemon Go

The Catching Some Z’s event is exclusive to those who purchased the Pokemon Go Plus+ device. After pairing it with Pokemon Go, the special research quest will automatically become available for players.

That concludes our Special Research tasks & rewards guide on Pokemon Go’s Catching Some Z’s. Check out our other articles on the mobile application for more tips & tricks.

