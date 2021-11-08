Pokemon Go Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl event: date & time, costume Pokemon, more

Niantic is celebrating the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch by bringing a Sinnoh event to Pokemon Go. It features costume ‘mon, a Collection Challenge, 5-star raids, and more.
The Gen IV remakes release on November 19, 2021, transporting Trainers back to the Sinnoh region. Pokemon Go is holding a special event based on the games to celebrate.
It is split into two parts: Brilliant Diamond, and Shining Pearl. Here’s everything we know about it, including a Collection Challenge, wild encounters, eggs, and more.
Contents:
- When does Pokemon Go Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl event start and end?
- How does Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl work?
- Pokemon Go Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl event bonuses
- Costumes
- Collection Challenge
- Pokemon Go BDSP event Part One: Brilliant Diamond
- Pokemon Go BDSP event Part Two: Shining Pearl
When does Pokemon Go Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl event start?
The Pokemon Go Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl event starts on November 16, 2021, at 10 AM local time, just before the launch of the Nintendo Switch games.
When does Pokemon Go Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl event end?
The Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl event will come to a close on November 21, 2021, at 8 PM local time.
How does it work?
Pokemon Go’s Gen IV event is split into two parts, with Part One focusing on Brilliant Diamond, and Part Two on Shining Pearl. Both have their own sets of Pokemon, Field Research, and more.
Pokemon Go Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl event bonuses
- 1/2 Egg Incubator distance
- 1/3 Egg Super Incubator distance
Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl costumes
Six new costumes are available in Pokemon Go’s BDSP event, all of which can be in Shiny form. These are:
- Lucas Hat Turtwig
- Lucas Hat Chimchar
- Lucas Hat Piplup
- Dawn Hat Turtwig
- Dawn Hat Chimchar
- Dawn Hat Piplup
Collection Challenge
The event has a special Collection Challenge featuring the Sinnoh Pokemon, but no details on what the tasks entail are known at the time of writing.
You will get 1,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and a Froslass encounter for completing it, though.
Pokemon Go BDSP event Part One: Brilliant Diamond
Part One kicks off on November 16, 2021, at 10 AM local time and runs through to November 18, 2021, at 10 AM local time.
Wild encounters and Shiny Pokemon
- Seel (Shiny chance)
- Murkrow (Shiny chance)
- Poochyena (Shiny chance)
- Aron (Shiny chance)
- Lucas Hat Turtwig (Shiny chance)
- Lucas Hat Chimchar (Shiny chance)
- Lucas Hat Piplup (Shiny chance)
- Bidoof (Shiny chance)
- Kricketot (Shiny chance)
- Buneary (Shiny chance)
- Stunky
- Scyther (Shiny chance)
- Larvitar (Shiny chance)
- Burmy, Plant Cloak forme (Shiny chance)
- Buizel (Shiny chance)
Egg chart changes
Brilliant Diamond raids
|Raid
|Pokemon
|1-Star Raids
|Cranidos (Shiny chance)
Drifloon (Shiny chance)
Bronzor (Shiny chance)
Gible (Shiny chance)
|3-Star Raids
|Tyranitar
Lopunny (Shiny chance)
Drapion
Toxicroak
Gallade
|5-Star Raids
|Cresselia (Shiny chance)
|Mega Raids
|Mega Lopunny (Shiny chance)
Brilliant Diamond Field Research Part One
The following Pokemon can be encountered when completing a Field Research task during Part One of the event:
- Bagon (Shiny chance)
- Dawn Hat Turtwig (Shiny chance)
- Dawn Hat Chimchar (Shiny chance)
- Dawn Hat Piplup (Shiny chance)
- Burmy, Sandy Cloak forme (Shiny chance)
- Burmy, Trash Cloak forme (Shiny chance)
- Shieldon (Shiny chance)
Pokemon Go BDSP event Part Two: Shining Pearl
Part Two kicks off on November 18, 2021, at 10 AM local time and runs through to November 21, 2021, at 8 PM local time.
Wild encounters and Shiny Pokemon
- Pinsir (Shiny chance)
- Misdreavus (Shiny chance)
- Houndour (Shiny chance)
- Spheal
- Dawn Hat Turtwig (Shiny chance)
- Dawn Hat Chimchar (Shiny chance)
- Dawn Hat Piplup (Shiny chance)
- Bidoof (Shiny chance)
- Kricketot (Shiny chance)
- Buneary (Shiny chance)
- Glameow (Shiny chance)
- Slowpoke (Shiny chance)
- Bagon (Shiny chance)
- Buizel (Shiny chance)
- Burmy, Sandy Cloak forme (Shiny chance)
Egg chart changes
Shining Pearl raids
|Raid
|Pokemon
|1-Star Raids
|Shieldon (Shiny chance)
Drifloon (Shiny chance)
Bronzor (Shiny chance)
|3-Star Raids
|Salamence
Lopunny (Shiny chance)
Drapion
Toxicroak
Gallade
|5-Star Raids
|Cresselia (Shiny chance)
|Mega Raids
|Mega Lopunny (Shiny chance)
Shining Pearl Field Research Part Two
The following Pokemon can be encountered when completing a Field Research task during Part Two of the event:
- Lucas Hat Turtwig (Shiny chance)
- Lucas Hat Chimchar (Shiny chance)
- Lucas Hat Piplup (Shiny chance)
- Burmy, Plant Cloak forme (Shiny chance)
- Burmy, Trash Cloak forme (Shiny chance)
- Larvitar (Shiny chance)
- Cranidos (Shiny chance)
So, there you have it – everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl event.
For all of the best tips and tricks to become the very best, make sure to check out our other guides:
