Pokemon Go Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl event: date & time, costume Pokemon, more

Niantic is celebrating the release of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch by bringing a Sinnoh event to Pokemon Go. It features costume ‘mon, a Collection Challenge, 5-star raids, and more.

The Gen IV remakes release on November 19, 2021, transporting Trainers back to the Sinnoh region. Pokemon Go is holding a special event based on the games to celebrate.

It is split into two parts: Brilliant Diamond, and Shining Pearl. Here’s everything we know about it, including a Collection Challenge, wild encounters, eggs, and more.

Contents:

When does Pokemon Go Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl event start?

The Pokemon Go Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl event starts on November 16, 2021, at 10 AM local time, just before the launch of the Nintendo Switch games.

When does Pokemon Go Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl event end?

The Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl event will come to a close on November 21, 2021, at 8 PM local time.

How does it work?

Pokemon Go’s Gen IV event is split into two parts, with Part One focusing on Brilliant Diamond, and Part Two on Shining Pearl. Both have their own sets of Pokemon, Field Research, and more.

Pokemon Go Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl event bonuses

1/2 Egg Incubator distance

1/3 Egg Super Incubator distance

Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl costumes

Six new costumes are available in Pokemon Go’s BDSP event, all of which can be in Shiny form. These are:

Lucas Hat Turtwig

Lucas Hat Chimchar

Lucas Hat Piplup

Dawn Hat Turtwig

Dawn Hat Chimchar

Dawn Hat Piplup

Collection Challenge

The event has a special Collection Challenge featuring the Sinnoh Pokemon, but no details on what the tasks entail are known at the time of writing.

You will get 1,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, and a Froslass encounter for completing it, though.

Pokemon Go BDSP event Part One: Brilliant Diamond

Part One kicks off on November 16, 2021, at 10 AM local time and runs through to November 18, 2021, at 10 AM local time.

Wild encounters and Shiny Pokemon

Seel (Shiny chance)

Murkrow (Shiny chance)

Poochyena (Shiny chance)

Aron (Shiny chance)

Lucas Hat Turtwig (Shiny chance)

Lucas Hat Chimchar (Shiny chance)

Lucas Hat Piplup (Shiny chance)

Bidoof (Shiny chance)

Kricketot (Shiny chance)

Buneary (Shiny chance)

Stunky

Scyther (Shiny chance)

Larvitar (Shiny chance)

Burmy, Plant Cloak forme (Shiny chance)

Buizel (Shiny chance)

Egg chart changes

All Egg chart changes are found here for the Season of Mischief Special Research story, which includes the special Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Pokemon Go event.

Brilliant Diamond raids

Raid Pokemon 1-Star Raids Cranidos (Shiny chance) Drifloon (Shiny chance) Bronzor (Shiny chance) Gible (Shiny chance) 3-Star Raids Tyranitar Lopunny (Shiny chance) Drapion Toxicroak Gallade 5-Star Raids Cresselia (Shiny chance) Mega Raids Mega Lopunny (Shiny chance)

Brilliant Diamond Field Research Part One

The following Pokemon can be encountered when completing a Field Research task during Part One of the event:

Bagon (Shiny chance)

Dawn Hat Turtwig (Shiny chance)

Dawn Hat Chimchar (Shiny chance)

Dawn Hat Piplup (Shiny chance)

Burmy, Sandy Cloak forme (Shiny chance)

Burmy, Trash Cloak forme (Shiny chance)

Shieldon (Shiny chance)

Pokemon Go BDSP event Part Two: Shining Pearl

Part Two kicks off on November 18, 2021, at 10 AM local time and runs through to November 21, 2021, at 8 PM local time.

Wild encounters and Shiny Pokemon

Pinsir (Shiny chance)

Misdreavus (Shiny chance)

Houndour (Shiny chance)

Spheal

Dawn Hat Turtwig (Shiny chance)

Dawn Hat Chimchar (Shiny chance)

Dawn Hat Piplup (Shiny chance)

Bidoof (Shiny chance)

Kricketot (Shiny chance)

Buneary (Shiny chance)

Glameow (Shiny chance)

Slowpoke (Shiny chance)

Bagon (Shiny chance)

Buizel (Shiny chance)

Burmy, Sandy Cloak forme (Shiny chance)

Egg chart changes

All Egg chart changes are found here for the Season of Mischief Special Research story, which includes the special Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Pokemon Go event.

Shining Pearl raids

Raid Pokemon 1-Star Raids Shieldon (Shiny chance) Drifloon (Shiny chance) Bronzor (Shiny chance) 3-Star Raids Salamence Lopunny (Shiny chance) Drapion Toxicroak Gallade 5-Star Raids Cresselia (Shiny chance) Mega Raids Mega Lopunny (Shiny chance)

Shining Pearl Field Research Part Two

The following Pokemon can be encountered when completing a Field Research task during Part Two of the event:

Lucas Hat Turtwig (Shiny chance)

Lucas Hat Chimchar (Shiny chance)

Lucas Hat Piplup (Shiny chance)

Burmy, Plant Cloak forme (Shiny chance)

Burmy, Trash Cloak forme (Shiny chance)

Larvitar (Shiny chance)

Cranidos (Shiny chance)

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl event.

