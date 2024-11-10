Pokemon TCG Pocket leak reveals four new card sets and upcoming events

A Pokemon TCG Pocket leak has claimed that four new Pokemon card sets and events are coming soon to the mobile trading card game.

Pocket has already surpassed Pokemon Go’s daily revenue a few days after launch, gaining popularity as a fast-paced, casual alternative to the more competitive Pokemon TCG Live.

The Lapras EX Drop Event has introduced Lapras EX to the game, available through the Promo-A Series Vol. 1 booster pack until November 18, 2024. As players work through challenges to secure the new Lapras variant, leaks have emerged revealing what’s coming next for Pocket.

According to the trusted leaker PokeGirlLauren on Twitter/X, a mini-set titled “A1a” will be released on December 16. The second set, called “A2,” is set to launch on January 29 with around 230 cards and is expected to “totally change the meta.”

They also claimed that the developers plan to release four new sets and four mini-sets each year.

In a separate post, they also detailed all the rumored upcoming events planned for Pocket:

Black Friday Gold Event – November 22 to December 2

Magikarp/Gyarados – November 22 to 28

Arcanine – November 22 to 28

Venusaur – November 29 to December 13

Despite not much information being known so far about the alleged events, PokeGirlLauren has since responded with more regarding the Arcanine event.

“The Arcanine event will be a Wonder Pick event called Rare Pick where Arcanine EX will be available with other holo cards including Charizard, Moltres, and Ninetails,” they stated.

While you await the release of new events and cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket, be sure to explore our detailed guides, such as how to get all the Promo cards and which cards are the rarest.

Despite Pocket only being released on October 30, certain cards have already proved to be the strongest in the meta, which you can check out in our complete ranked list of the best decks to use.