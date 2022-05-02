Pokemon Go Air Adventures event guide: Spawns, new Megas & bonuses

Pokemon Go Air Adventures is the next big event in the popular mobile game, with flying-themed wild spawns and the debut of Mega Latias and Mega Latios in Raids.

Following the introduction of special features only available in Okinawa, Japan, Niantic are now bringing their Pokemon Go x Air Adventures collaboration event to players around the world for one week only.

As well as the big debut of Mega Latios and Mega Latias, which are even more powerful versions of the Hoenn region Legendaries, there are different Egg hatches and Flying Pikachu will make an appearance.

Contents

Pokemon Go Air Adventures event start & end date

The Pokemon Go Air Adventures event will begin on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 10AM and end on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at 8PM local time.

Advertisement

Mega Latios and Mega Latias make their debuts

The big new feature of the Pokemon Go Air Adventures event is the debut of Mega Latios and Mega Latias, which will both be appearing simultaneously in Mega Raids with exclusive moves.

Read More: Best Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go

Latias caught during this event will know the Charged Move Mist Ball, while Latios caught during this event will know the Charged Move Luster Purge.

Pokemon Go Air Adventures event wild spawns

The following Pokemon will have boosted wild spawns during the Air Adventures event:

Charizard (rare)

Doduo

Drifloon

Flying Pikachu

Jigglypuff

Magikarp

Mantine (rare)

Meowth

Psyduck

Swablu

Wingull

Pokemon Go Air Adventures event Raid Bosses

During the Air Adventures event, Mega Latios and Mega Latias will be appearing in Mega Raids, while Charizard, Lapras, and Togekiss will be appearing in 3-Star Raids.

It doesn’t look like there are any 5-Star Raids during this event. You can check the full schedule for current and upcoming Raid Bosses here.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go Air Adventures event Egg pool

The following Pokemon will hatch from 7km Eggs during the Air Adventures event:

Emolga

Mantyke

Noibat

Togepi

Noibat in particular is known for being one of the rarest species in Pokemon Go, so we’d recommend hatching as many 7km Eggs as you can during this event.

Pokemon Go Air Adventures event bonuses

There’s one event bonus to enjoy during the Air Adventures event, and that’s 1/2 Egg hatch distance. This bonus will only apply to Eggs placed in an Incubator during the event.

With a different selection of Pokemon hatching from 7km Eggs during the event, now is a great time to focus on working through those. You can see the current Egg chart here.

Advertisement

That’s everything you need to know about the Air Adventures event! Check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

Best attackers and defenders in Go | Type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Current Raid bosses