Pokemon Go Pikachu’s Indonesia Journey event: Date & time, new Shinies, and bonuses

Pikachu and pals are set to take flight in Bali later this year, so learn all about the Pokemon Go Pikachu’s Indonesia Journey event with our full guide.

Niantic and The Pokemon Company have announced a brand new Pokemon Air Adventure event coming to Pokemon Go, as Pokemon Go Pikachu’s Indonesia Journey floats to Bali this Spring.

Bringing new event-specific Pokemon, a bounty of bonuses, and an increased Shiny chance, the event is sure to be a blast for any Pokemon Go players in Indonesia. So, learn all about it with our guide:

Article continues after ad

Contents

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Go Pikachu’s Indonesia Journey event runs from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM local time, on both Saturday, March 2, 2024, and Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Article continues after ad

The event is being held in Bali, Indonesia, while tickets cost 150,000 IDR and can be purchased here.

Pokemon Go Pikachu’s Indonesia Journey wild encounters

The following Pokemon can be encountered in the wild, during the Pokemon Go Pikachu’s Indonesia Journey event:

Bulbasaur*

Charmander*

Charizard*

Squirtle*

Flying Pikachu with multicolored balloons*

Flying Pikachu with special balloons*

Pikachu wearing a batik shirt*

Jigglypuff*

Oddish*

Magikarp*

Gyrados*

Eevee*

Aipom*

Gligar*

Mantine*

Drifloon*

Chatot*

Finneon*

Skrelp*

Noibat*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Pikachu’s Indonesia Journey raid bosses

The following Pokemon will feature in Pokemon Go Raid battles during the Pikachu’s Indonesia Journey event:

Article continues after ad

One-Star Raids

Bulbasaur*

Charmander*

Squirtle*

Three-star Raids

Charizard*

Gyrados*

Dragonite*

Mega Raids

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Mega Latios*

Mega Latias*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Pikachu’s Indonesia Journey exclusive attacks

Pokemon Go players can evolve the following specific Pokemon during the event to earn the exclusive attacks listed:

Venusaur – Frenzy Plant

– Frenzy Plant Charizard – Blast Burn

– Blast Burn Blastoise – Hydro Cannon

Pokemon Go Pikachu’s Indonesia Journey event features

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go players who purchase a Pokemon Go Pikachu’s Indonesia Journey ticket, and explore Bali during the event date and time, can enjoy these event features:

Article continues after ad

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Pokemon.

An event-exclusive Special Research Story and rewards.

A chance to receive a Bali Location Card after defeating and capturing Mega Latios and Mega Matias in Mega Raids.

Spin Pokestops during the event to receive exclusive Field Research tasks, earning additional encounters with featured Pokemon.

Complete an event-exclusive Collection Challenge.

Take snapshots for surprise encounters, including Latios and Latias.

The introduction of Pikachu wearing a batik shirt, with its introduction on March 2, 2024, following which it will continue to appear for over a year.

Pokemon Go Pikachu’s Indonesia Journey event bonuses

Pokemon Go players who purchase a Pokemon Go Pikachu’s Indonesia Journey ticket, and participate within the correct date and time while exploring Bali, Indonesia, can enjoy the following rewards:

Article continues after ad

Players can make up to three Special Trades.

Incense used during the event will last for eight hours – does not include the Daily Adventure Incense.

Up to six additional Raid Passes when you spin Photo Discs at gyms.

Team Go Rocket balloons will appear more frequently.

Your buddy may find an event-exclusive Paper Airplane souvenir.

Pokemon Go Pikachu’s Indonesia Journey bonuses for all trainers

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

During the Pokemon Go Pikachu’s Indonesia Journey event-specific hours, all players across Indonesia can enjoy the following rewards, whether they own a Pokemon Go Pikachu’s Indonesia Journey event ticket or not:

Spin Pokestops and open gifts for a chance to receive Pokemon Go Pikachu’s Indonesia Journey-themed stickers.

Take snapshots during the event for a chance to encounter a Pikachu wearing a batik shirt, or a Chatot.

Pokemon Go Pikachu’s Indonesia Journey in-person locations

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

To celebrate Pokemon Go Pikachu’s Indonesia Journey, the following locations will be decorated with event-exclusive decorations, and feature in-person celebrations as well as experiences:

Kawasan Lapangan Puputan Margarana, Niti Mandala Denpasar

Living World Denpasar

That’s all we have on the Pokemon Go Pikachu’s Indonesia Journey event for now, but stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re a Pokemon Go fan looking to be the very best, be sure to check out the rest of Dexerto’s great guide:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips