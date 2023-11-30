Pokemon Go December 2023 Eggs-pedition Access: Timed Research & bonuses

Pokemon Go has announced a new type of event called Eggs-pedition Access which will span the Timeless Travels season. Here’s a breakdown of everything trainers need to know about this event.

With Pokemon Go’s Timeless Travels season beginning on December 1, 2023, developer Niantic has begun releasing information for the first events taking place at the start of the season.

Shortly after the reveal of the Along the Routes event, Niantic announced a new type of event called Eggs-pedition Access, which will continue each month during Timeless Travels.

So, let’s break down everything fans need to know about what Eggs-pedition Access is all about, and what fans can expect for December 2023’s event.

Pokemon Go’s December 2023 Eggs-pedition Access is a paid, ticketed event that trainers can purchase beginning on December 1, 2023, and will be available to purchase until December 29, 2023, at 8 PM local time.

The ticket will cost $5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), and trainers will have until December 31, 2023, at 8 PM local time to complete and claim their rewards for the month.

December 2023 Eggs-pedition Access Timed Research

Purchasing the December 2023 Eggs-pedition Access ticket will unlock a Timed Research quest which can be completed from Friday, December 1, 2023, at 10 AM until Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 8 PM local time.

By completing the Timed Research tasks through the quest, trainers can earn additional XP, additional Stardust, and an encounter with Gible. The official blog post also mentions encounters with Togetic and Hisuian Growlithe.

Trainers must claim their rewards before December 31, 2023, at 8 PM local time or they will be lost.

Additionally, fans will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher.

December 2023 Eggs-pedition Access bonuses

Trainers will also receive bonuses by purchasing the Eggs-pedition Access ticket.

The following bonuses will be available every day from when the ticket is purchased to Sunday, December 31, 2023, at 8 PM local time:

1 single-use Incubator awarded for your first spin of the day

3x XP awarded for your first catch of the day

3x XP awarded for your first spin of the day

Open up to 50 Gifts per day

Send up to 150 Gifts per day

Hold up to 40 Gifts in your Item Bag

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Go’s Eggs-pedition Access for December 2023. Check out more of our helpful Pokemon Go guides below:

