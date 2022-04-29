Pokemon Go’s A Mega Moment Special Research tasks have arrived with a focus on Mega Evolving Blastoise, Charizard, or Venusaur.

Niantic has revealed yet another event for Pokemon Go and with it comes another set of Special Research tasks that faces trainers with a decision straight from Kanto.

Released to celebrate the game’s recent changes to the Mega Evolution system, This Special Research quest makes trainers choose between Mega Evolving Blastoise, Charizard, or Venusaur.

Below, you’ll find all of the tasks involved in the Pokemon Go A Mega Moment Special Research quest, as well as rewards you can earn along the way.

Pokemon Go A Mega Moment Special Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the steps, tasks, and rewards for the A Mega Moment Special Research quest in Pokemon Go:

Step 1 of 4

Catch 3 Pokemon – Bulbasaur

Catch 3 Pokemon – Charmander

Catch 3 Pokemon – Squirtle

Rewards: 500 XP, 200 Stardust, 10 Poke Balls

After claiming your final rewards, you will be asked to choose between Venusaur, Charizard, or Blastoise. The rest of the tasks will reflect your choice.

The rest of this list will use Charizard as the choice.

Step 2 of 4

Catch 5 Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 10 Great Balls

Power up Pokemon 5 times – 10 Razz Berries

Rewards: 200 Charizard Mega Energy, 1 Raid Pass, Charizard encounter

Step 3 of 4

Earn 5 Hearts with your buddy – 50 Charizard Mega Energy

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 50 Charizard Mega Energy

Mega Evolve a Charizard – 1 Charged TM

Rewards: 1000 XP, 600 Stardust, 100 Charizard Mega Energy

Step 4 of 4

Win a raid – 6 Revives

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Take a Snapshot of your buddy – 6 Potion

Rewards: 2000 XP, 1500 Stardust, 100 Charizard Mega Energy

