Pokemon Go’s A Mega Moment Special Research tasks have arrived with a focus on Mega Evolving Blastoise, Charizard, or Venusaur.
Niantic has revealed yet another event for Pokemon Go and with it comes another set of Special Research tasks that faces trainers with a decision straight from Kanto.
Released to celebrate the game’s recent changes to the Mega Evolution system, This Special Research quest makes trainers choose between Mega Evolving Blastoise, Charizard, or Venusaur.
Below, you’ll find all of the tasks involved in the Pokemon Go A Mega Moment Special Research quest, as well as rewards you can earn along the way.
Pokemon Go A Mega Moment Special Research tasks & rewards
Here are all of the steps, tasks, and rewards for the A Mega Moment Special Research quest in Pokemon Go:
Step 1 of 4
- Catch 3 Pokemon – Bulbasaur
- Catch 3 Pokemon – Charmander
- Catch 3 Pokemon – Squirtle
Rewards: 500 XP, 200 Stardust, 10 Poke Balls
After claiming your final rewards, you will be asked to choose between Venusaur, Charizard, or Blastoise. The rest of the tasks will reflect your choice.
The rest of this list will use Charizard as the choice.
Step 2 of 4
- Catch 5 Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 10 Great Balls
- Power up Pokemon 5 times – 10 Razz Berries
Rewards: 200 Charizard Mega Energy, 1 Raid Pass, Charizard encounter
Step 3 of 4
- Earn 5 Hearts with your buddy – 50 Charizard Mega Energy
- Power up Pokemon 10 times – 50 Charizard Mega Energy
- Mega Evolve a Charizard – 1 Charged TM
Rewards: 1000 XP, 600 Stardust, 100 Charizard Mega Energy
Step 4 of 4
- Win a raid – 6 Revives
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt – 2 Silver Pinap Berries
- Take a Snapshot of your buddy – 6 Potion
Rewards: 2000 XP, 1500 Stardust, 100 Charizard Mega Energy
