Pokemon Go’s 7th Anniversary Party event is available for trainers worldwide, and it’s brought a Timed Research quest along with it.

Launched back in June 2016, Pokemon Go has absolutely skyrocketed in popularity, with fans all over the world playing the mobile catch-em-all game.

It’s been seven years since then, and Pokemon Go has rolled out an event to celebrate its anniversary. Alongside the event is a Timed Research quest for fans to enjoy.

Here’s everything we know about the quest, including what tasks trainers will have to complete and what rewards they can get.

Pokemon Go 7th Anniversary Party Timed Research tasks & rewards

Thanks to LeekDuck, we know the tasks and rewards for the 7th Anniversary Party Timed Research quest.

Step 1 of 1

Catch 77 Pokemon – 1 Incubator

Use 77 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 1 Rocket Radar

Hatch 7 Eggs – 1 Lucky Egg

Earn 7 Candies walking with your buddy – 1 Poffin

Evolve 7 Pokemon – 1 Incense

Earn 7,777 XP – 1 Premium Battle Pass

Earn 7,777 Stardust – 1 Star Piece

Rewards: 1 Super Incubator, Party Hat Pikachu Encounter, 77,777 XP

How to get 7th Anniversary Party Timed Research

Users can get access to the 7th Anniversary Party Timed Research ticket for $2.00 in the Pokemon Go shop.

The ticket will only be available in the shop until July 11, 2023, at 8 pm local time, so trainers should buy it as soon as possible.

