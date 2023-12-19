Can you get Mythical Pecha Berry in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

If you’re wondering whether you can get the Mythical Pecha Berry in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, then here’s everything you need to know.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been a hit since the franchise released their first open-world game to feature across the Paldea region.

As the year comes to a close, Game Freak has released their new DLC: Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. It has launched in two parts, with The Teal Mask joining the game on September 13, and now The Indigo Disk on December 14.

The Indigo Disk has added a whole heap of fresh content, including a brand-new synchronization feature, 8 new Pokemon, and even an unexpected Lion King Easter egg.

However, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have been left wondering if they can get the Mythical Pecha Berry in the game, so here’s everything we know.

Is Mythical Pecha Berry in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

No, Mythical Pecha Berry is not currently available in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Despite there being various leaks, that suggested that both the Pecharunt Pokemon and related Mythical Pecha Berry would be returning in a future event, they are not available in the game. These leaks came from data miners who had discovered them from within the game files themselves.

The Pokemon Company The suspected Pecharunt doll can be found on a storefront in Kitakami within Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

The developers have not officially confirmed if they will be joining the game at a later date. However, players have spotted a doll that resembles the Pecharunt on display at a shop in Kitakami, which is the location that the Teal Mask DLC centers around.

When more information is revealed, we’ll be updating this article, so be sure to check back soon for more details.

