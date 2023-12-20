Pokemon Scarlet & Violet teases new Pokemon with epilogue coming in 2024

Our adventures in Paldea aren’t over just yet, as Game Freak announces a new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet epilogue, teasing exciting new Pokemon in the process.

It seems the Pokemon fun never ends. While many players are still exploring Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Indigo Disk, Game Freak has announced an upcoming epilogue for Generation 9, teasing returning characters and possibly a new Pokemon.

It’s the first time Game Freak has done anything like this, as while Pokemon Sword & Shield also received two separate DLC expansions, the later DLC concluded the story.

Article continues after ad

But this time, we’re getting even more story than expected, as a reveal trailer for the upcoming epilogue gives players a look at the colorful cast of characters including Arven, Nimona, and many more.

Article continues after ad

Game Freak announces Pokemon Scarlet & Violet epilogue

The Pokemon Company has shared a teaser trailer on their YouTube channel, revealing the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet epilogue is set to release on January 11, 2023.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Alongside the trailer the headline, “A new adventure in the Land of Kitakami awaits!” So, it seems pretty certain we’re returning to the host of The Teal Mask, and perhaps are about to explore more of the mysteries buried in Kitakami.

Article continues after ad

Some recent leaks may hint at an upcoming mythical Pokemon, and footage from the trailer seems to allude to this, hovering over a pink-colored item that is reminiscent of a Pokemon hinted at alongside Kitakami’s Loyal Three Legendary creatures.

Article continues after ad

We’ll have to wait and see exactly what the upcoming epilogue holds, but it seems to be tying the narrative of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet up nicely.

Be sure to finish the existing DLC before then, and check out our guide on how to start The Indigo Disk if you need some help.