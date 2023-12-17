Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player shocked to discover iconic Lion King Easter egg

A Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player was in disbelief when they found one of Disney’s most famous landmarks from Lion King, Pride Rock was added as an Easter egg in the new DLC: Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, complete with its own Pokemon king of the lions.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been a hit since the franchise released their first open-world game to feature across the Paldea region.

The game, that sees Pokemon finally have over a thousand pocket monsters in their pokedex, has expanded even further with the release of their new DLC: Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. The second part titled Indigo Disk launched on December 14, 2023, and has added even more Pokemon and features.

One of those is an unexpected Easter egg from Disney’s Lion King. A player was surprised when they found the infamous Pride Rock from the classic movie, which Simba was held over, but that wasn’t all.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet player uncovers Lion King Easter egg

The Pokemon player Gen_3_Trainer revealed their discovery on Twitter / X, with a clip of them heading towards the rockface, where they “immediately recognized this iconic landmark.”

Despite it perhaps just appearing as if it was a coincidence that the rocks had a striking resemblance to Pride Rock, from the Lion King, they expressed “to my surpise the king was there.”

The brief video shows its very own Pokemon king of the lions, in the form of Litleo, who is sat looking out at the top of the rocks, which all but confirms the direct Disney reference.

The post went viral after gaining instant traction. This was no surprise given it is one of the most famous scenes in Disney franchise, as various players soon flooded the comments to reference it.

“This is just so amazing! I love it!” as another questioned “I hope that Pokemon is permanent spawn point there.” Gen_3_Trainer confirmed: “It is indeed a permanent spawn. I walked away multiple times and went out of spawn range, and when I go back, it still spawns in.”

Pride Rock is iconic for being the home of the lions and their monarchy within the Lion King, in which the power divides for the plot and many scenes are centered around. The most famous is when baby Simba is first born, and is held over the rock, to mark the birth of the new heir to the Lion King throne.