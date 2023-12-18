Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have transformed the game into Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have found a way to transform the game into a fun and fresh Tony Hawk simulation thanks to the new Indigo Disk DLC.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet first released in 2022, the latest addition to the longstanding franchise revamping what many know and love about the Pokemon experience. With a fully realized open world and more exploration than ever before, the game has completely changed what many know about the franchise.

Article continues after ad

And while the game was filled with game-breaking bugs and glitches at launch, over a year on Scarlet and Violet has been able to patch up these issues and prove as popular as ever.

Article continues after ad

The Indigo Disk DLC, which dropped on December 14, 2023, brought with it a synchronization feature that allows players to take control of their own Pokemon.

And while this may not have been the initial intention when the devs brought in the new feature, players have been now transforming their Pokemon into skateboarders, turning the game into some sort of Tony Hawk simulation.

Article continues after ad

To unlock the feature, players must head over to Central Plaza in the Terarium and once you arrive, you’ll be given the ability to take control of your Pokemon.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In light of this, gamers have been sharing clips of their skateboarding Pokemon online, these clips going viral across TikTok and other social media platforms.

Article continues after ad

Twitter user PokeDoodles posted a video from the game. Playing as Gholdengo, the player shared a montage of them skating smoothly around the world on a golden skateboard. PokeDoodles captioned their video as “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater: Pokemon Edition.”

Article continues after ad

Many fellow Pokemon players have posted in the comments section, sharing their disbelief that this feature is “real” and questioning “How does one do this?”

Another wrote that, “Shiny hunting like this would’ve been sooo fun, c’mon Pokemon.”

For all the latest Pokemon news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.