The Legendary Psychic-type can be caught in the Sinnoh remakes but is only found using a new feature. Here is how to get Mewtwo in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, players experience a faithful adapation of the classic 2006 Pokemon titles. That being said, Studio ILCA has added some extra features to modernize the Gen IV RPG’s.

One of those is rare Legendary Pokemon from previous Generations such as Mewtwo. However, the Kanto Psychic-type has to be unlocked first with a special process.

Where to find Mewtwo in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Mewtwo will start spawning after players beat the main game. The Kanto Legendary can be found in BDSP’s secret post-game feature.

Trainers eager to add the popular Psychic-type to their team will have to wait, however, as there are specific steps they will need to complete first to unlock the ‘mon.

Players first need to beat the Elite Four and the Sinnoh Champion and complete the Sinnoh Dex. Travel to Sandgem Town where Professor Rowan will give you the National Pokedex after verifying that you have seen 150 Pokemon. After obtaining the National Dex, Trainers will receive a message telling them to visit Ramanas Park. To get there, head back to Sandgem Town and walk south a few steps to reach the beach. Use Surf HM to jump into the waters of Route 219. Keep swimming east through Route 220 and 221. Eventually, you will reach land. After walking through a pathway you will reach Ramanas Park. Inside of the park, Mewtwo can be found in the Genome Room cave. Players will need to unlock the Genome Slate first before the Legendary will spawn, which we detail below.

How to catch Mewtwo in Ramanas Park

In the Sinnoh remakes, the Ramanas Park feature allows players to catch rare Legendaries from previous Gens. There are caves throughout the park with each room dedicated to a Legendary Pokemon.

You have to unlock Slates that insert into each room’s pedestal to spawn their corresponding ‘mon. To get Mewtwo to spawn, Trainers will have to actually catch several Legendaries in a specific order first.

Once in Ramanas Park, talk to the receptionist in the lobby to access the shop. You need to buy the Discovery Slate three times, to catch Regice, Regirock, and Registeel. To buy them, you need Mysterious Shards. To get the currency, use the Explorer Kit to access the Grand Underground. In the caverns, look for gold sparkles and dig in the wall to search for Mysterious Shards. Enter Hideaways and exit to re-spawn dig points. Repeat this process until you find the rare currency. Slates cost either 1 Mystery Shard (L) or 3 Mystery Shards. After finding the Shards, go back to Ramanas Park and buy the Discovery Slate three times. After catching the Regi trio, more Slates become available. Next, Brilliant Diamond players will need to buy the Johto Slate three times to catch Raikou, Suicune, and Entei. For Shining Pearl users, it will be the Kanto Slate for Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. The next Slate to unlock is the Soul Slate which needs to be bought two times to catch Latios and Latia. After catching the Hoenn duo, the rest of the game’s Slates are now unlocked. Players can FINALLY buy the Genome Slate. After purchasing it, head to the Genome Room cavern and slide the Key Item into the pedestal to make Mewtwo spawn. You can now battle the Psychic-type and catch it.

Ramanas Park Slate unlock order

For convenience sake, we have created a visual chart to explain which Slates need to be bought in which order to unlock Mewtwo.

Trainers have to buy eight slates before being able to purchase the Genome Slate. That is 27 Mystery Shards or 9 Mystery Shards (L) needed in total to catch the Kanto Legendary!

Discovery Slate – Regice Discovery Slate – Regirock Discovery Slate – Registeel Johto Slate – Suicine (Brilliant Diamond) / Kanto Slate – Articuno (Shining Pearl) Johto Slate – Raikou (Brilliant Diamond) / Kanto Slate – Zapdos (Shining Pearl) Johto Slate – Entei (Brilliant Diamond) / Kanto Slate – Moltres (Shining Pearl) Soul Slate – Latios Soul Slate – Latias Genome Slate – Mewtwo

That is everything you need to know about how to get Mewtwo in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Fans of the Kanto Legendary will have to put in quite a bit of time to get the Legendary due its Slate being locked behind eight others.

