Pokemon TCG Pocket: All Immersive cards & how to collect them

Pokemon TCG Pocket introduces a brand new type of collectable in Immersive cards. Here’s everything you need to know and how to collect all of them in the game.

Pokemon TCG Pocket combines the collect-them-all mechanics of the physical card game while blending the virtual dynamics of Pokemon Go. As one would expect from any Pokemon game, some cards are more sought after than others, whether unique designs, powerful Pokemon and more.

In TCG Pocket, Immersive Cards are the rarest of the bunch and can be tricky to add to your collection if you don’t know how to find and earn them.

As such, here is everything you need to know about Immersive cards, how many are currently available to collect in TCG Pocket and how to get your hands on them.

What are Immersive cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

Immersive cards are a brand new category exclusive to Pokemon TCG Pocket.

In the current meta for TCG Pocket, Immersive cards are the rarest in the game, and at the time of writing, only four are available.

Not only are Immersive Cards powerful, but they also boast beautiful designs and unique cut scenes that explore the art in much greater depth than any other type.

Some can be collected via secret missions or bought using Pack Points. Additionally, they can end up in your collection with some luck.

All Immersive cards & how to collect them

The four Immersive cards included in Pokemon TCG Pocket are Charizard, Pikachu, Mew and Mewtwo. Here is a breakdown of the different ways you can collect each.

Charizard

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

The Charizard Immersive card is colorful and dynamic. When found, it can be used on top of Charmelion to evolve the Pokemon into its final transformation.

There are only two ways to collect Charizard’s Immersive card in Pocket:

Spend 1500 Pack Points to craft the card

By opening a Genetic Apex Charizard pack.

Pikachu

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

It shouldn’t be surprising that the Pokemon mascot is one of the four first Immersive cards in the game. It features a cute design of Pikachu chilling out in the outdoors.

The Pikachu Immersive Card can be collected in two ways:

Spend 1500 Pack Points to craft the card.

By opening a Genetic Apex Charizard pack.

Mew

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

To add the Mew Immersive card to your collection, you must obtain at least one variation of the first 150 Pokemon in that Genetic Apex set.

For longtime Pokemon fans, this makes up the original 150 Pokemon that were a part of the Kanto Pokedex.

Once these have all been collected, you’ll be rewarded with the Mew Immersive card

Mewtwo

The Pokemon Company/Dexerto

Mewtwo is one of the most powerful Pokemon in TCG Pocket’s current meta. There are two ways to add the Immersive version to your collection.

Spend 1500 Pack Points to craft the card.

By opening a Genetic Apex Charizard pack.

As Pokemon TCG Pocket introduces more packs and expands in the coming months, be sure to check back in with this guide as we update it with all the latest Immersive cards.

