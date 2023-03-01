How to get Hawlucha in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

Hawlucha is finally making its Pokemon Go debut, but how can you catch it? And is it available as a Shiny variant? Here’s everything you need to know.

The dual Fighting/Flying-type Pokemon Hawlucha, which is also known as the Wrestling Pokemon in the Pokedex, is one of the few Kalos region creatures that remained unreleased in Pokemon Go – until now!

To mark the beginning of the Season of Rising Heroes, the luchador-inspired bird is making its big debut in the mobile game, but there’s a catch as it will only spawn in one country across the entire world.

How to get Hawlucha in Pokemon Go

Hawlucha will be available in Pokemon Go from March 1, 2023, but it will be a regional exclusive that can only be found in Mexico.

This means you’ll either need to live in Mexico, travel to the country, or be fortunate enough to have a friend who’s caught a Hawlucha there and is willing to trade with you.

This won’t be possible for most trainers around the world, but the good news is that regional exclusives sometimes get limited global releases during special events like Pokemon Go Fest, so keep an eye out!

Can you catch a Shiny Hawlucha in Pokemon Go?

Shiny Hawlucha is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go, which means you’ll have to make do with regular Hawlucha for now – and that’s assuming you’re even able to get one of those!

Niantic rarely debuts a new Pokemon alongside its Shiny variant, as they’re usually saved for a special event with a theme that matches that Pokemon to build up hype for their arrival.

