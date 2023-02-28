Pokemon Go reveals Rising Heroes season with Regieleki and Regidrago teasers

Niantic has revealed that Season 10 of Pokemon Go will be called Rising Heroes, with a teaser trailer hinting at the arrival of two more Legendaries: Regieleki and Regidrago.

The current Mythical Wishes season is finally coming to a close, which means Pokemon Go players are looking ahead to the next season – which we now know is called Rising Heroes.

An announcement trailer shared on social media seems to suggest that this season will have a big focus on the three teams in the game: Team Valor, Team Mystic, and Team Instinct.

A separate teaser image for the new season features patterns based on Regieleki and Regidrago, two Legendaries that first appeared in Pokemon Sword & Shield’s DLC expansion The Crown Tundra.

It seems safe to assume that they will both be making their debut at some point during the Rising Heroes season.

The Rising Heroes season will begin on March 1, 2023, at 10AM local time and will most likely stick around until June 1, 2023, as Pokemon Go seasons always last three months.

Niantic hasn’t revealed any more details about the season just yet, but the trailer does feature an image of Melmetal and hints at the return of Elite Raids, so keep an eye out for those in the new season.

With Ghimmighoul debuting in Pokemon Go alongside Scarlet & Violet connectivity on February 27, it seems likely that we’ll see more of this feature during the Rising Heroes season as well.

Each new season of Pokemon Go typically brings with it a lineup of themed events, Pokemon debuts, Research tasks to complete, and updates to the Battle League with new cups and league formats.

We’ll keep this page updated as soon as more information about Pokemon Go Season 10: Rising Heroes gets confirmed.