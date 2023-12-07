How to get free Shiny Lucario in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Pokemon Company has released a free Shiny Lucario in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, to celebrate the upcoming release of The Indigo Disk DLC.

The latest Pokemon that’s being given away as a Mystery Gift is special, as Shiny Pokemon are extremely rare to encounter. In the case of the latest Pokemon Scarlet & Violet giveaway, it’s also one of the most popular Pokemon in the franchise’s history.

Lucario was introduced in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl as a new Steel/Fighting-type Pokemon. Since then, it has been featured in one of the Pokemon movies, been a Pokemon representative in Super Smash Bros., and was part of Ash Ketchum’s final team in the anime.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A Shiny Lucario can be a pain to encounter, especially in Pokemon Go, but Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will be giving them out for free, so long as players own a copy of either game within a specific timeframe.

Table of Contents

The Pokemon Company

When is the Shiny Lucario available in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Shiny Lucario is available in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet from December 7, 2023, to January 3, 2024, at 23:59 UTC. This is according to the official Pokemon Scarlet & Violet website. The Shiny Lucario is available after the launch of The Indigo Disk DLC, which comes out on December 14.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to claim the free Shiny Lucario in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To claim the Shiny Lucario in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, follow these steps:

Start the game, load the save file, and select Poke Portal in the menu.

in the menu. Select Mystery Gift

Select Get with Code/Password

Enter the following password – SH1NYBUDDY

The Shiny Lucario will then appear in your active party or in the Pokemon Box.

What abilities does the Shiny Lucario have in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Shiny Lucario is a Level 75 Steel/Fighting-type Pokemon with the Steel Tera Type. It knows the moves Flash Cannon, Aura Sphere, Bullet Punch, and Ice Punch. The Shiny Lucario has the Inner Focus Ability and holds the Cherish Ball.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about Shiny Lucario! While you’re here, check out some other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet

Article continues after ad