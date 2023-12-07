How to get free Darkrai in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The Pokemon Company has released a free Mystery Gift Darkrai in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, to celebrate the impending release of The Indigo Disk DLC.

The latest Pokemon being given away as a Mystery Gift is one of the most feared Pokemon in the franchise, as Darkrai is a Pokemon with dominion over nightmares. This can be taken literally, as Darkrai is an utter nightmare to face in battle.

Darkrai is a Dark-type Mythical Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl. While already a powerful creature thanks to its high stats, Darkrai was feared because of Dark Void, which can hit two foes at once with an 80% or 50% chance of putting them to sleep, depending on the game.

Darkrai has been distributed many times, with a recent appearance in Pokemon Legends: Arceus as a save unlock bonus. Now, the nightmare ruler is making its way to the Paldea region as part of a free Mystery Gift giveaway in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

When is Darkrai available in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Darkrai is available in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet from December 7 to December 21, 2023, at 23:59 UTC. This is according to the official Pokemon Scarlet & Violet website. The Darkrai is available after the launch of The Indigo Disk DLC, which comes out on December 14.

How to claim the free Darkrai in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

To claim the Dakrai in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, follow these steps:

Start the game, load the save file, and select Poke Portal in the menu.

in the menu. Select Mystery Gift

Select Get with Code/Password

Enter the following password – NEWM00N1SC0M1NG

The Darkrai will then appear in your active party or in the Pokemon Box.

What abilities does Darkrai have in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Darkrai is a level 50 Dark-type Pokemon with the Dark Tera Type. It knows the moves Dark Pulse, Shadow Ball, Hypnosis, and Dream Eater. This special Darkrai has the Bad Dreams item and doesn’t come with any held items.

