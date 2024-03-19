How to get Cryogonal in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

If you’re looking to add the single Ice-type Cryogonal from the beloved Unova region to your team, here are all the ways you can obtain it and whether or not you have any chance of spotting its Shiny version.

Cryogonal was introduced to the franchise in Gen 5’s Unova region with Pokemon Black & White and eventually debuted in Pokemon Go during the Holiday event in 2019.

Now, due to the recent lineup change, it’s being featured in 3-Star Raid battles alongside other bosses such as Machamp, Glalie, and Drampa.

So, if you’re one of the players still looking to catch a Cryogonal, this is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

How to get Cryogonal in Pokemon Go

There are currently two ways of obtaining a Cryogonal in the game:

As a wild encounter.

As a Tier 3 Raid boss.

Thanks to the latest Raid rotation, Cryogonal can be found as a 3-Star Raid boss from Tuesday, March 19, 2024, until Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 10:00 AM local time, alongside Machamp, Glalie, and Drampa.

Previously, players were able to hatch this singular Pokemon from 7 km Eggs. Additionally, it could be found as a reward for completing Field Research Tasks like the recent “Take snapshots of 3 different wild Ice-type Pokemon” from the Timeless Travels season or the Special Research Task ” Level 45 challenge: 1st part”.

Can Cryogonal be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Cryogonal can be Shiny in Pokemon Go. This special version was recently added to the game during the Catch Mastery: Ice event in December 2023.

Even though there’s no method to secure a Shiny Pokemon, players can increase their chances of spotting a Shiny Cryogonal by participating in as many Raids as they can.

That’s everything you need to know about Cryogonal and its Shiny version in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check our guides below:

