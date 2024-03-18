How to get Raikou in Pokemon Go and can it be Shiny?

The Gen 2 Legendary Beast Raikou can be found in Pokemon Go. Here’s how to catch it and whether or not you can get a Shiny.

The Electric-type Legendary Pokemon Raikou was introduced in Gen 2 along with the rest of the Legendary Beasts.

This trio has some deep lore attached to them, as Johto myth says they were once unnamed Pokemon who died when Brass Tower burned down, and were later resurrected into their current forms by Ho-Oh›

Raikou is available for Pokemon Go players to catch, being introduced to the mobile game back in 2017. Shadow Raikou is currently being featured in Shadow Raids, making now a good time to seek out the Thunder Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

Here’s what to know about catching Raikou and if it can be Shiny.

How to catch Raikou in Pokemon Go

Niantic

Like most other Legendary Pokemon, Raikou can only be encountered and caught after defeating it in a 5-Star Raid. It cannot be encountered in the wild.

Article continues after ad

While the standard 5-Star Raid for Raikou is currently unavailable, Shadow Raikou Raids are taking place on weekends throughout March 2024.

Of course, Shadow Pokemon are quite powerful – especially Legendaries – so you’ll need a strong team to take out this foe. You can check out our guide on defeating Shadow Raikou for tips.

Can Raikou be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Niantic

Yes, it’s possible to catch a Shiny Raikou in Pokemon Go. However, the odds of finding one are pretty low since you currently can’t find it in the wild. Be prepared to fight and win a lot of Raids if you want to add Shiny Raikou to your roster.

Article continues after ad

There you have it, that’s how you can catch Raikou in Pokemon Go and whether it can be a Shiny. While waiting for your Pokemon to appear, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips