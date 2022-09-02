Pokemon Go player finally gets wild Unown encounter 5 years after release

A Pokemon Go trainer has marked a sought-after encounter off their list by finally coming across an Unown, after playing the game for five years.

Throughout the Pokemon series, Unown is known for its variety of shapes that make up an ancient alphabet, with each of the 26 shapes representing a letter.

The elusive ‘mon was added to Pokemon Go in 2017, just a year after the game’s launch, and has been available as a wild spawn in a variety of events since.

Now, five years after Unown was added to the game, a trainer has taken to Reddit to share their first encounter with the ‘mon.

Pokemon Go trainer has first encounter with Unown

On September 1, 2022, Reddit user TreyDHD posted his encounter on the Pokemon Go subreddit, explaining that this is the first time he’s seen the elusive ‘mon in the wild.

He said: “Been playing since 2016, and yesterday was the first time I saw an Unown in the wild by sheer luck.”

The attached picture shows Trey’s encounter with the ‘mon.

Users quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts on the post.

“No flippin way. I wasn’t completely sure anymore if they were a wild spawn and assumed they strictly raided boys at this point. Oh man this is cool,” one said.

Another user commented: “Congrats, OP! I remember somebody called me to tell me about a wild Unown T one night, and I canceled a call to my girlfriend and drove 20 minutes to Brooklyn to grab it. You never forget your first. Enjoy, and savor that.”

Trey also elaborated on his post, explaining that he has acquired Unown spawns in the past, but this is the first time he’s seen one in the wild without an event.