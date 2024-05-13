Pokemon Go Tsareena: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Bounsweet will be featured in the upcoming Pokemon Go Community Day, so if you plan on evolving it into Tsareena, here are the best movesets you can teach this strong Grass kicker for PvP and Raid battles.

Tsareena is an outstanding Grass-type Pokemon from the Alola region that can be quite hard to get in Pokemon Go, as it is only accessible through the evolution method.

Now that Bounsweet is going to have its own Community Day on Sunday, May 19, 2024, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM local time, it’s the perfect time to get a Tsarena, so here are the best movesets you can teach it once you evolve it in the game.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Pokemon Go Tsareena all moves

This strong attacker has three Fast Moves and five Charged Moves available in its pool, which focuses mainly on Grass and Fairy attacks.

Tsareena Fast Moves

Razor Leaf (Grass/STAB)

Charm (Fairy)

Magical Leaf (Grass/STAB)

Tsareena Charged Moves

Draining Kiss (Fairy)

Stomp (Normal)

Grass Knot (Grass/STAB)

Energy Ball (Grass/STAB)

Triple Axel (Ice)

THE POKEMON COMPANY

Pokemon Go Tsareena best PvP moveset

The best moveset you can teach Tsareena for PvP is Razor Leaf as a Fast Move and Triple Axel as a Charged Move.

Article continues after ad

Between both Grass-type moves, Razor Leaf is the smarter choice as it is cheaper and faster than Magical Leaf, allowing you to access your Charged Move faster. However, if you want to differentiate Tsareena from other Grass attackers, you can go with Charm instead.

For the Charged Move, go with Triple Axel, which is quick and cheap while still dealing a decent amount of damage. Plus, it offers more coverage and buffs Tsareena’s attack every time you use it.

Article continues after ad

If you can afford a secondary Charged Move, go with Grass Knot, which is very cheap considering the good damage it can deal.

Pokemon Go Tsareena best Raid moveset

Tsareena’s best moveset for Raid battles consists of Magical Leaf as a Fast Move and Grass Knot as a Charged Move, with a DPS of 15.18 and a total damage output of 422.58.

Because Tsareena is a single Grass-type Pokemon, the smart thing to do is go to battle with a full Grass moveset to take advantage of the STAB.

Article continues after ad

As a Fast Move, Magical Leaf has superior damage than Razor Leaf for almost the same amount of energy, so go with it. Both Grass Knot and Energy Ball Charged Moves have the same damage and energy cost. However, the first one is faster, making it the right choice.

Article continues after ad

Those are the best movesets for Tsareena in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | How to get Remote Raid Passes | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go promo codes