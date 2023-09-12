Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 event: Shiny Solosis, bonuses, more

Pokemon Go’s latest event, Psychic Spectacular, has been announced, bringing Shiny Solosis to the game for the first time. Here’s everything we know.

Pokemon Go launched Adventures Abound on September 1, marking the latest season in the popular mobile game.

A few events have already taken place, and Niantic has just revealed the next one for trainers worldwide to enjoy.

Here’s everything we know about the Psychic Spectacular 2023 event, including wild spawns, bonuses, and more.

Article continues after ad

According to the Pokemon Go Blog, the event begins on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 10 am and runs until Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 event bonuses

During the event, trainers will get increased XP for catching Pokemon with Curveball throws.

Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 wild encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will spawn during the Psychic Spectacular event:

Abra*

Slowpoke*

Drowzee*

Exeggcute*

Girafarig*

Ralts*

Meditite*

Spoink*

Gothita

Solosis*

Elgyem*

Galarian Ponyta*

Galarian Slowpoke*

Bronzor*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 Raid spawns

Here are the Pokemon that will hatch from Raid eggs during the event:

One-Star Raids:

Unown P

Unown S

Unown I

Espurr*

Three-Star Raids:

Alolan Raichu*

Galarian Mr. Mime*

Hisuian Braviary*

Five-Star Raids

Genesect*

Raikou*

Entei*

Suicune*

Genesect is in Five-Star Raids until September 23, 2023, at 10 am local time. After that, Suicune, Raikou, and Entei will be in Five-Star Raids.

Article continues after ad

Mega Raids

Mega Gardevoir*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 7km eggs

Here are the Pokemon that will hatch from 7km eggs during the event:

Smoochum*

Wynaut*

Chingling*

Solosis*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 Field Research tasks

During the event, you’ll have the chance to complete Field Research tasks to encounter various Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

Kadabra

Galarian Slowpoke*

Wobbuffet*

Metang

Solosis*

Inkay*

Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny

You’ll also be able to earn Mega Energy for the following Pokemon:

Mega Alakazam

Mega Slowbro

Mega Gardevoir

Mega Medicham

Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 Collection Challenge & Timed Research

During the event, there will be a collection challenge focused on Psychic Pokemon that will award Mega Energy, Stardust, and XP.

Article continues after ad

There will also be a Timed Research quest to give you an encounter with Solosis.

While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips

Article continues after ad