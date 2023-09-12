Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 event: Shiny Solosis, bonuses, more
Pokemon Go’s latest event, Psychic Spectacular, has been announced, bringing Shiny Solosis to the game for the first time. Here’s everything we know.
Pokemon Go launched Adventures Abound on September 1, marking the latest season in the popular mobile game.
A few events have already taken place, and Niantic has just revealed the next one for trainers worldwide to enjoy.
Here’s everything we know about the Psychic Spectacular 2023 event, including wild spawns, bonuses, and more.
Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 event dates & times
According to the Pokemon Go Blog, the event begins on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 10 am and runs until Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 8 pm local time.
Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 event bonuses
During the event, trainers will get increased XP for catching Pokemon with Curveball throws.
Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 wild encounters
Here are the Pokemon that will spawn during the Psychic Spectacular event:
- Abra*
- Slowpoke*
- Drowzee*
- Exeggcute*
- Girafarig*
- Ralts*
- Meditite*
- Spoink*
- Gothita
- Solosis*
- Elgyem*
- Galarian Ponyta*
- Galarian Slowpoke*
- Bronzor*
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 Raid spawns
Here are the Pokemon that will hatch from Raid eggs during the event:
One-Star Raids:
- Unown P
- Unown S
- Unown I
- Espurr*
Three-Star Raids:
- Alolan Raichu*
- Galarian Mr. Mime*
- Hisuian Braviary*
Five-Star Raids
- Genesect*
- Raikou*
- Entei*
- Suicune*
Genesect is in Five-Star Raids until September 23, 2023, at 10 am local time. After that, Suicune, Raikou, and Entei will be in Five-Star Raids.
Mega Raids
- Mega Gardevoir*
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 7km eggs
Here are the Pokemon that will hatch from 7km eggs during the event:
- Smoochum*
- Wynaut*
- Chingling*
- Solosis*
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny
Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 Field Research tasks
During the event, you’ll have the chance to complete Field Research tasks to encounter various Pokemon.
- Kadabra
- Galarian Slowpoke*
- Wobbuffet*
- Metang
- Solosis*
- Inkay*
Pokemon marked with an * may appear as shiny
You’ll also be able to earn Mega Energy for the following Pokemon:
- Mega Alakazam
- Mega Slowbro
- Mega Gardevoir
- Mega Medicham
Pokemon Go Psychic Spectacular 2023 Collection Challenge & Timed Research
During the event, there will be a collection challenge focused on Psychic Pokemon that will award Mega Energy, Stardust, and XP.
There will also be a Timed Research quest to give you an encounter with Solosis.
