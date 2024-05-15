GamingPokemon

Pokemon players find “adorable” Applin detail in Scarlet & Violet

Nathan Ellingsworth
A screenshot from a Detective Pikachu animated short shows Applin rolling across a floorThe Pokemon Company

While Pokemon Scarlet & Violet may have released many months ago, with such a huge amount of Pokemon and possible interactions with the world, fans are still digging up some entertaining details that help to bring the Pokemon to life.

There are some overt new features such as the fun Synchro Machine that add plenty of new animations. So much so, that players are even using Synchro Machine to create games of their own. Plus, Scarlet & Violet have so many more of these small details for players to discover throughout the games.

Players have found one such detail, in a post shared on Reddit by yuchan063, simply titled “Applin rolling down a slide”. While the video is pretty much exactly what you’d expected, fans are impressed with the way that Applin curls up and rolls down a slide like a ball.

A Pokemon fan in the comments points out a fantastic scientific connection, saying, “Newton called this gravity.” While another comment simply says, “Adorable.”

Plenty of fans in the comments are also using this as a chance to discuss the visuals of the games, as well as the small details that still make Generation 9 so endearing to so many.

“Stuff like this reminds me these could’ve been the best Pokemon games ever made if they’d given the devs enough time to finish them” explains one comment, before adding, “It’s obvious the devs still care so much about these games, and I just hope we’ll get to see them at their best again someday.”

Finally, another excited fan is already making plans for Applin’s evolutions, adding, “I hope the slide is big enough to fit a Hydrapple.” If you want one of your own of these powerful Pokemon, follow our how to get Hydrapple in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guide for more.

Related Topics

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

About The Author

Nathan Ellingsworth

Nathan is a Senior Writer at Dexerto, leading our Pokemon coverage. They got their start with print magazines ranging from Switch Player to lock-on, before writing Nintendo &amp; Pokemon-focused pieces for The Gamer, Nintendo Life, Pocket Tactics, and more. They're obsessed with Shiny-hunting, Pokemon TCG, rhythm games, and RPGs.

keep reading
A screenshot from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet shows several Shiny forms of Delibird all gathered together
Pokemon
Determined Pokemon player has nearly caught 1k of the same Shiny
Nathan Ellingsworth
Pokemon TCG key art shows the Sword & Shield legendary Zamazenta
Pokemon
Pokemon VGC dominated by surprise Sword & Shield legendary
Nathan Ellingsworth
pokemon scarlet violet haxorus eyeball header
Gaming
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainer finds creepy “biblically accurate” Haxorus glitch
Philip Trahan
Nintendo Switch 2 has the chance to redeem Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon
Nintendo Switch 2 has the chance to redeem Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Scott Baird
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech